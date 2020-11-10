Celebrity dog trainer on Hallmark to promote Charleston Animal Society's virtual cook-off

A celebrity dog trainer will make an appearance on Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" Wednesday as he learns how to cook chili for Charleston Animal Society's 20th annual chili cook-off.

Brandon McMillan is a three-time Emmy Award-winning dog trainer who hosts the CBS television series "Lucky Dog" that began in 2013 and has since had eight seasons.

He teamed up with the Charleston Animal Society, which has been around since 1874, to help reimagine its annual event that typically draws 10,000 donors as a virtual fundraiser during the pandemic.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

McMillan helped train shelter dogs and spread the word about the fundraiser that's been moved to a livestream format. The event will air from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 21 on the Facebook pages of both the Charleston Animal Society and McMillan.

To prepare for the virtual chili cook-off and gain more traction, McMillan will be on "Home & Family" with co-host Debbie Matenopoulos for a live-to-tape episode at 10 a.m. Wednesday as he learns to cook chili before the fundraiser event.

"When we learned how so many nonprofit organizations that help people and animals are having to change how they raise funds to keep their vital programs going, we wanted to showcase how one creative organization, Charleston Animal Society, moved its biggest event online," shared Matenopoulos.

The virtual cook-off will include celebrities and chefs along with fundraising teams, recipe reveals and heartwarming stories about rescued animals. Supporters can sign up, create a team or fundraise at charlestonanimalsociety.org/chilicookoff.