July 14 is to the French what the Fourth of July is to Americans. The date commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789 when the French people overthrew their king and queen in the pursuit of "Liberte, egalite, fraternite." This week's Head2Head trivia celebrates all things French in honor of Bastille Day. Our current champion is Dan McNair, and his opponent is Anna Young, who is a stay-at-home mom.
Questions
1. When did France last win the World Cup?
2. Who is the president of France?
3. Which is not a color on the French flag: red, green, white or blue?
4. What used to be the currency of France?
5. Who wrote "Madame Bovary"?
6. What replica can be seen on the Ile aux Cygnes in the Seine River?
7. Where was Napoleon Bonaparte's final place of exile?
8. Which English actress/singer did Hermes name an iconic bag after?
9. What are the names of the "The Three Musketeers"?
10. What was the last year the guillotine was used?
Dan's answers
1. 1998.
2. Macron.
3. Green.
4. The franc.
5. Flaubert.
6. The Statue of Liberty.
7. St. Helena.
8. Jane Birkin.
9. Athos, Aramis and Porthos.
10. 1954.
Anna's answers
1. 1990.
2. Emmanuel Macron.
3. Green.
4. Francs.
5. Gustave Flaubert.
6. The Eiffel Tower?
7. Elba.
8. Jane Birkin.
9. Athos, Porthos and Aramis.
10. 1918.
Conclusion
Dan picks up a second Head2Head trivia win and will return next week to defend his title against a new challenger.
Correct answers
1. 1998.
2. Emmanuel Macron.
3. Green.
4. Franc.
5. Gustave Flaubert.
6. Statue of Liberty.
7. St. Helena.
8. Jane Birkin.
9. Porthos, Athos, Aramis.
10. 1977.