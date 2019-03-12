St. Patrick's Day is almost here, which means it's that time of year to wear green or dare to be pinched.
It's also time to start planning how you'll spend your March 17 and the surrounding weekend.
To celebrate the Irish holiday, Charleston is offering a variety of festivities, from family-friendly fests to bar shenanigans and street parties. Here's a roundup of some of the best ways to get your leprechaun on, beyond the main Park Circle block party that took place a week early.
Leprechaun Bash
If you're in Goose Creek from 4-7 p.m. Friday, then head to the Leprechaun Bash at Carnes Crossroads and the Green Bar for a family-friendly festival featuring music, food vendors and a visit from a larger-than-life leprechaun. There also will be a leprechaun trap-making station, balloon artists, St. Paddy's Day crafts and a Leprechaun Gold Hunt for the wee ones.
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2IWNYHA
St. Patrick's Day at Tommy Condon's
What better place to celebrate an Irish holiday than Charleston's premier downtown Irish pub? Head to Tommy Condon's from Friday through Monday, for live music all day every day from Judson McKinney, Kevin Church and the Bograts, a special performance from the Charleston Pipe Band on Saturday and a countdown to midnight on Saturday. Entry is free.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2EWuhLZ
Hibernian Society St. Patrick's Day Parade
Follow the rainbow to a Charleston St. Patrick's Day tradition hosted by the Hibernian Society. Start off the day early with 8 a.m. mass Saturday at St. Patrick's Church, and then attend the parade, which begins at King and Radcliffe streets and heads down toward Broad at 10 a.m. There are more than 1,000 participants, including marching bands, bagpipers, local schools, antique cars and decorated floats. Then, at 11:30 a.m., there will be the annual rising of the Irish flag and singing of the Irish National Anthem at City Hall.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2HokJuz
Shamrock Shuffle
There's a race for every holiday, it seems, and St. Patrick's Day is included. The Summerville Family YMCA will host its annual Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday morning, where runners will "paint the town green" while raising money for programs at the Y. There are a few options, including $15 for the one-mile run, $40 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2Tq9sS1
St. Patrick's Day Party in the Square
Historic downtown Summerville will be hosting the third annual St. Patrick's Day Party in the Square, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. There will be outdoor games, live music from Montana Dishong, Dan Riley and John Simpson, and more.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2H8lSqS
St. Patrick's Day Block Party at Dockery's
From 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Dockery's on Daniel Island is hosting a St. Patrick's Day Block Party to benefit the Music Battery. Dress in your best green clothes and enjoy special beer releases, Irish food, live music and family fun.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2ToUQlJ
Kiss Me, I'm Irish Bar Crawl
Break out the "Kiss Me, I'm Irish" tees, single Charlestonians. This bar crawl is for drinking and mingling across downtown. Participating bars are Bay Street Biergarten, Burns Alley, Bubba Gump, Carolina Ale House, Rarebit and Mynt. Snag a wristband, which will get you entry and specials, in advance for $15 and check in at the Biergarten between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2TDo1ke
St. Paddy's Day on King Bar Crawl
The second annual St. Paddy's Day on King Bar Crawl kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday. Check in at Brick or Mynt between 1-4 p.m. to receive a scorecard, which will tell you the rest of the participating bars and get you special drinks at those bars, like $3 green tea shots, $3 "tipsy leprechaun" shots and $4 "shamrocked cocktails." At 7 p.m., check back in at The Brick for the after party and a chance to win over $1,000 in prizes (the pot o' gold!). If all the bars are checked off your scorecard, you'll receive a special T-shirt as well.
MORE INFO:http://bit.ly/2TxgtzH
Irish Stroll St. Patrick's Bar Crawl
Looking to get your drink on with a group of green-donned guzzlers? The Irish Stroll St. Patrick's Bar Crawl is another local bar crawl that will have you chasing the rainbow throughout downtown. Among bars participating are Big Gun Burger Shop, Mynt, Carolina Ale House and Burns Alley. The crawl kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, and tickets are $15-$20.
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2IV4S9t
Dunleavy's Block Party
Dunleavy's Pub on Sullivan's Island is hosting a block party Saturday that kicks off at 9 a.m. with Irish singer Walter McDonough, Irish stepdancers and bagpipers, outside beer wagons, a kids' section with sidewalk chalk and bubbles and Irish food such as corned beef and cabbage, shepherds pie and Irish potato chowder all day. Dunleavy's will be continuing the party through the actual holiday on Sunday with indoor activities that include much of the same.
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2tUvInM
St. Patrick's Weekend Bash
James Island O'Brion's Pub & Grille is hosting a St. Patrick's Weekend Bash with live music all day Saturday and Sunday. Among drinks, enjoy 16-ounce beer for $3; Irish whiskey, green jello shots and 20-ounce Guinness for $5. There also will be a beer truck outside and a scavenger hunt on Sunday.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2UqIZQx
St. Patrick's Brunch and Parking Lot Party
Wake up Sunday feelin' lucky with the Avondale Triangle Char and Bar St. Patrick's Brunch and Parking Lot Party. Soak up Saturday's Irish fun with brunch at 10 a.m. and continue the party with DJ Moo Moo spinning at 2 p.m. and Melted Velvet kicking things off after. There will be green beer, an Irish Car Bomb tent and a Guinness truck. Tickets are $5.
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/659823421099504
Na Fidleiri and Friends
The Taylor Music Group is hosting at St. Patrick's Day concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Circular Congregational Church at 150 Meeting St. There, you can hear the lively jigs and plaintive ballads of Na Fidleiri, Charleston's Celtic fiddling ensemble. Expect sing-a-longs, a champion Irish dancer and choir performances. Tickets are $15 students, $25 general and $35 preferred.
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2EH0OnH