Celebrate the beginning of the school year with this week's trivia quiz By Alex Peeples and Kristen Kornbluth 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week It’s that time of year! For all kids, tall and small, it's back to school season. What better way to ring in the start of a new academic year than with a pop quiz all about school.Check Charleston Scene each Thursday for a new trivia quiz.Get the Charleston Scene newsletter Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Email Sign Up! Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most Popular on Charleston Scene Articles Collections ArticlesJohn Goodman spotted at Yankees game wearing Charleston RiverDogs ballcap6 Charleston places spotted in first episode of Danny McBride's 'The Righteous Gemstones'Charleston musicians are challenging Spotify's business model at rallies across the countryJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly getting married — again — in SCSC country music artist Lee Brice to headline new Roper St. Francis hospital openingAcross South Carolina, drive-in movie theaters are still hanging onFrom fisherman to 'MasterChef' Top 10 contestant — one Charleston man's journeyPhish is coming to North Charleston for a three-night residencyJimmy Buffett 'Escape to Margaritaville' musical coming to CharlestonCelebrate the beginning of the school year with this week's trivia quiz CollectionsPhotos: 2019 Grape Stomp Festival at Deepwater Vineyard Articles from Kalyn Oyer Charleston musicians are challenging Spotify's business model at rallies across the country John Goodman spotted at Yankees game wearing Charleston RiverDogs ballcap 6 Charleston places spotted in first episode of Danny McBride's 'The Righteous Gemstones' Explore famously funky Folly Beach 20 kid-friendly bars and breweries in the Lowcountry Latest Tweets by @chasscene Tweets by chasscene My Charleston Aug 23, 2019