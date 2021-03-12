Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish drink recipes from Charleston's pub bartenders

It's your lucky day. To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, The Post and Courier sought out three bartenders at local Irish pubs to share their favorite drink recipes.
If you're looking to go green while waiting for the vaccine for a full-fledged party, you might try mixing up one of these cocktail concoctions at home. One ingredient you'll need for all three is Irish whiskey, because what is St. Patrick's Day without some Jameson?
If you're looking to support your local Irish pubs for the holiday, you can also venture out to enjoy these beverages made by the bartenders themselves. Most local pubs are celebrating St. Paddy's Day all week and weekend long. Be sure to don your green mask for good fortune.
Mike Watson at Tommy Condon's
Mike Watson has worked at Tommy Condon's downtown for five years. He said the Irish Mule is a regular favorite, but "I prefer the Jameson just by itself."
Drink: Irish Mule
Ingredients:
Handful of ice
1 1/2 ounces Jameson Irish whiskey
1/2 ounce lime juice
Splash ginger beer
Lime garnish on edge
Maggie Cope at Mac's Place
Maggie Cope has been bartending at Mac's Place downtown for three years. She'll be wearing an Irish kilt to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Drink: Irish Good Morning
Ingredients:
Handful of ice
Hershey's chocolate syrup drizzle over ice
1 ounce Jameson Cold Brew Irish whiskey
1/2 ounce Smirnoff Whipped Cream vodka
1/2 ounce Baileys Irish Cream liqueur, shaken
Whipped cream on top
Cinnamon garnish on top
Adam Tracey at Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar
Adam Tracey, originally from Ireland, said he promises he's not using the accent just to impress customers. He's been at Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar on Johns Island for about five years and makes his own simple syrups. This is his favorite drink to make.
Drink: Crossing the Water
Ingredients:
Optional ice
1 1/2 ounces Irish whiskey
1 ounce lemon juice
1/2 ounce honey
1/4 ounce Luxardo liqueur
Splash Scotch whisky
Spritz soda water
Orange peel garnish on top or edge
Optional egg white
If you're looking for more
We've got the recipes for some additional Irish drinks that might just wet your whistle for the holiday. We've selected seven for good luck. Sláinte!
Irish Maid
Ingredients:
2 slices cucumber, cut into quarter-inch slices
2 ounces Irish whiskey
1/2 ounce St. Germain elderflower liqueur
3/4 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed
3/4 ounce simple syrup
Cucumber slice garnish
Irish Coffee
Ingredients:
1 cup freshly brewed hot coffee
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 1/2 ounces Irish whiskey
Heavy cream, slightly whipped
Pinch ground cinnamon or nutmeg on top
Bailey's Irish Float
Ingredients:
3 scoops vanilla ice cream
1 cup Guinness beer
1/4 cup Baileys Irish Cream
Drizzle chocolate syrup
Pot of Gold
Ingredients:
1 1/2 ounces Irish whiskey
3/4 ounce Irish honey whiskey
1/2 ounce ginger turmeric simple syrup
3/4 ounce lemon juice
1 egg white
Garnish with edible gold flakes
Dubliner
Ingredients:
2 ounces Irish whiskey
1/2 ounce Grand Marnier liqueur
1/2 ounce sweet vermouth
3 dashes orange bitters
Green maraschino cherry garnish
Drunken Leprechaun
Ingredients:
1 ounce Guinness reduction simple syrup (1 can Guinness beer, 1/2 cup sugar)
1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 1/2 ounces honey simple syrup (2 cups water, 1/2 cup honey)
3 ounces Jameson Irish whiskey
4 mint leaves
Gaelic Grasshopper
Ingredients (mix in shaker):
1 1/4 ounces cream
1 ounce creme de menthe
1 ounce creme de cacao
1/2 ounce Teeling Irish Whiskey
5 drops green food coloring
Mint sprig garnish