When it comes to taking care of this planet we call Earth, I think it’s safe to say that we haven’t been the best custodians. That’s why on each Earth Day we get together to remember this is the only planet we have and that we’ve got to do better for future generations.

Conservation is important, and everybody can do their part to help. So let’s take a moment to learn some interesting facts about where Earth Day came from and why it has proven to be necessary.