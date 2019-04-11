Celebrate National Library Week with this week's trivia quiz By Chase Quinn and Kristen Kornbluth 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week It is National Library Week and to celebrate, Head2Head Trivia is counting down some of America’s best-loved books according to PBS’s "The Great American Read" Top 100 list.Check Charleston Scene each Thursday for a new trivia quiz.Get the Charleston Scene newsletter Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Email Sign Up! Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Scene Trivia National Library Week This Week's Circulars Events Most Popular on Charleston Scene Articles Collections ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Articles from Kalyn Oyer Former 'American Idol' finalist returning home to Charleston for album release SC musicians and vinyl shops revel in the unexpected resurgence of the record 'Emanuel' documentary featuring Charleston shooting victims coming to theaters in June ZZ Top has a stop in the Charleston area for 50th anniversary tour Your ultimate guide to North Charleston's High Water Festival Latest Tweets by @chasscene Tweets by chasscene My Charleston Aug 24, 2018