April 7 marks National Beer Day in America, and it honors the end of Prohibition — the only instance thus far of the country backtracking on an amendment. The day sprung up from Virginia in 2009 and was adopted by Congress in 2017.

So let’s responsibly enjoy some trivia about the drink that, according to Homer Simpson, is “the cause of, and solution to, all life’s problems.” (Fun fact: There is also an International Beer Day in late August, though that one just celebrates how enjoyable beer is.)