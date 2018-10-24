Get in the spooky spirit with these Halloween-themed events happening this week. Boo!
Multi-Day Celebrations
Boone Hall Fright Nights
What: Prepare for a scare with the Lowcountry's haunted house attraction, featuring zombies, ghouls and monsters of the night ready to spook even the bravest visitors.
When: 7:15-midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 7:15-10 p.m. Sundays and weekdays
Where: 2413 N. Hwy. 17, Mt.Pleasant
More Info: boonehallfrightnights.com
Graveface Records
What: Charleston's King Street vinyl and oddity shop will be celebrating with a week of Halloween festivities from Friday through the holiday itself. There will be live music, a pizza party, a Clue board game night, a record listening party, a seance, a haunted house adventure and more.
When: Friday-Wednesday
Where: Graveface Records & Curiosities, 724 King St.
More Info: https://bit.ly/2yWCVpC
Thursday
Pumpkin Patch
What: A variety of pumpkins and gourds throughout St. George’s second annual patch featuring a fall-themed family area. Proceeds will benefit the Navajo Nation of New Mexico and community ministries at St. George.
When: Noon-6 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: St. George’s Episcopal Church, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0772, stgeorge-sc.org
Friday
Southern Spirits
What: An after-hours event with Halloween-themed spirits and sustainably sourced small plates from local distilleries and purveyors. Only ages 21 and up will be admitted.
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$45
More Info: 843-720-1990, scaquarium.org
Haunted Trail
What: Murraywood Farm will host a terror-filled guided tour through its haunted trail.
When: 7:30 p.m.-midnight Oct. 26, 7:30-11 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Murraywood Farm, 3090 Murraywood Road, Johns Island
Price: Free, donations appreciated
More Info: bit.ly/2QYtIV5
Zombie Prom
What: Second annual zombie prom features costume contests and a dance party.
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 26
Where: Charleston Sports Pub, 1124 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-203-3329, charlestonsportspub.com
Saturday
Owl-o-Ween
What: Family-friendly exploration of the world of owls with activities, including owl-specific crafts, storytelling and flight demonstrations.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
More Info: 843-971-7474, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Halloween Comic Fest
What: Stop by Captain’s Comics and Toys or Soundwave in costume and receive a free comic book. Sales, deals and specials will run throughout the day as well.
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Captain’s Comics and Toys, 1209D Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston; Soundwave Comics, 2139 North Main St., Ste. B, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: halloweencomicfest.com
Trick or Treat
What: Trick-or-Treating event includes face painting, a DJ, community organizations and more.
When: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Halloween Express, 2150 Morris Baker Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-3505, bit.ly/2QZAk5G
Spooky Sweet Night
What: A family-friendly night supports children’s creativity through visual art and creative writing. The event will feature a mask-decorating contest, poetry and spooky story time, ice cream creations and more. This event is suitable for kids 5-12 years of age.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Park Circle Creamery, 1044 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-608-9416, krystalklearproductions.com
Night on Huger
What: Taco Boy’s eighth annual Halloween party and costume contest spanning multiple categories and featuring DJ Trevor D plus Tricks and Treats.
When: 6 p.m.-Midnight Oct. 27
Where: Taco Boy, 217 Huger St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5 cover
More Info: 843-588-9761, tacoboy.net
Haunted Underground
What: DJs and live music will be out for a rave to the grave at the Purple Buffalo. Costumes are welcome.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive
More Info: https://bit.ly/2q7NL7X
Harbor Halloween
What: Charleston Pride will host a three-hour Halloween on the Harbor event featuring costume contests, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, a DJ and more. All proceeds will benefit Charleston Pride.
When: 7:30 p.m. boarding, Oct. 27
Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-410-9924, charlestonpride.org
Latin Groove’s Bash
What: Latin Groove’s 15th annual Halloween bash featuring a costume contest with cash prizes, a DJ and specialty music and dance.
When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 27
Where: Sushi Blue, 61 State St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15 cover
More Info: 843-813-2505, latingroovecharleston.com
Sunday
Halloween Cover Show
What: In its 11th year, the Halloween Cover Show will include local bands covering songs from some famous bands, from Fleetwood Mac to Limp Bizkit.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road
Price: $10
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Monday
Blood on the Harp
What: Blood on the Harp with Bonemeal Baker
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: The Sparrow, 1078-D E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/288652428407723
Tuesday
Morbid Manners
What: Chief curator Grahame Long will present "Manners Most Morbid: Charlestonians at the Grave," a lecture about the aspects of Charleston’s post-mortem affairs followed by a Q&A segment.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Wednesday (Halloween!)
Hayrides
What: Hobcaw will host Halloween hayride tours through a 19th-century village and onto the grounds of Bellefield Plantation where the staff will share the history and folklore of the Lowcountry’s hags, haints, boodaddies, boogeymen and more.
When: 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Hobcaw Barony, 22 Hobcaw Road, Georgetown
Price: $25
More Info: 843-546-4623, hobcawbarony.org
Halloween Pub Crawl
What: Night of the Crawling Dead, a Halloween-themed pub crawl, features cover-free admission and drink specials from participating bars Mynt, Burns Alley and Big Gun Burger Shop & Bar. Crawlers are encouraged to dress up.
When: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 31
Where: Burns Alley, 352 B King St., downtown Charleston; registration
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 917-300-0933, barcrawls.com/charleston
Masquerade Wine Tasting
What: Sample wines and stroll in the gardens in your best masquerade or Halloween attire.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Trick or Treat
What: Trick-or-Treating throughout the mall will feature a jump castle, face painting and candy while supplies last. Costumes are required.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-8321, citadelmall.net
Halloween Yoga
What: Bendy Brewski Yoga will partner with Edmund’s Oast for a costume-encouraged yoga class followed by a pop-up "Rocky Horror"-themed drag show and a new beer release.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18
More Info: 843-437-0846, bit.ly/2QW5Zou
Punk 'N Drag Halloween
What: Drag queens meet punk rock for an evening performance.
When: 8 p.m.-midnight Oct. 31
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Rocky Horror Picture Show Costume Contest
What: A special Halloween party alongside the release of new beer ‘Gender Fluid’. The event will feature a Rocky Horror Picture Show party with Patti O’Furniture and a costume contest.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, edmundsoast.com
HalloweEMO
What: This Halloween celebration will feature a night full of singalong alternative and pop punk music from bands like Blink-182, My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World and Fall Out Boy. The Midnight City Band will be playing the tunes, and there will be sour pumpkin bier for sale.
When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com