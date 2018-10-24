taco boy 2017
Taco Boy will host its eighth annual Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 27 at its downtown location.

 

Get in the spooky spirit with these Halloween-themed events happening this week. Boo!

Multi-Day Celebrations

Boone Hall Fright Nights

Boone Hall Fright Nights continue through Oct. 31.

Boone Hall Fright Nights

What: Prepare for a scare with the Lowcountry's haunted house attraction, featuring zombies, ghouls and monsters of the night ready to spook even the bravest visitors. 

When: 7:15-midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 7:15-10 p.m. Sundays and weekdays

Where: 2413 N. Hwy. 17, Mt.Pleasant

More Info: boonehallfrightnights.com

Graveface Records

What: Charleston's King Street vinyl and oddity shop will be celebrating with a week of Halloween festivities from Friday through the holiday itself. There will be live music, a pizza party, a Clue board game night, a record listening party, a seance, a haunted house adventure and more. 

When: Friday-Wednesday

Where: Graveface Records & Curiosities, 724 King St. 

More Info: https://bit.ly/2yWCVpC

Thursday

Pumpkin Patch
Carving a pumpkin for Halloween? 

Pumpkin Patch

What: A variety of pumpkins and gourds throughout St. George’s second annual patch featuring a fall-themed family area. Proceeds will benefit the Navajo Nation of New Mexico and community ministries at St. George.

When: Noon-6 p.m. through Oct. 31

Where: St. George’s Episcopal Church, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-873-0772, stgeorge-sc.org

Friday

Holiday cocktails (copy)

Pumpkin drinks are among ways to celebrate Halloween.

Southern Spirits 

What: An after-hours event with Halloween-themed spirits and sustainably sourced small plates from local distilleries and purveyors. Only ages 21 and up will be admitted.

When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$45

More Info: 843-720-1990, scaquarium.org

Haunted Trail

What: Murraywood Farm will host a terror-filled guided tour through its haunted trail.

When: 7:30 p.m.-midnight Oct. 26, 7:30-11 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Murraywood Farm, 3090 Murraywood Road, Johns Island

Price: Free, donations appreciated

More Info: bit.ly/2QYtIV5

Zombie Prom

What: Second annual zombie prom features costume contests and a dance party.

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 26

Where: Charleston Sports Pub, 1124 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-203-3329, charlestonsportspub.com

Saturday

Candy in pumpkin (copy)

There are plenty of community Halloween and trick-or-treat events to choose from for the weekend and into next week.

Owl-o-Ween

What: Family-friendly exploration of the world of owls with activities, including owl-specific crafts, storytelling and flight demonstrations.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

More Info: 843-971-7474, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org

Halloween Comic Fest

What: Stop by Captain’s Comics and Toys or Soundwave in costume and receive a free comic book. Sales, deals and specials will run throughout the day as well.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Captain’s Comics and Toys, 1209D Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston; Soundwave Comics, 2139 North Main St., Ste. B, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: halloweencomicfest.com

Trick or Treat

What: Trick-or-Treating event includes face painting, a DJ, community organizations and more.

When: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Halloween Express, 2150 Morris Baker Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-3505, bit.ly/2QZAk5G

Spooky Sweet Night

What: A family-friendly night supports children’s creativity through visual art and creative writing. The event will feature a mask-decorating contest, poetry and spooky story time, ice cream creations and more. This event is suitable for kids 5-12 years of age.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Park Circle Creamery, 1044 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-608-9416, krystalklearproductions.com

Night on Huger

What: Taco Boy’s eighth annual Halloween party and costume contest spanning multiple categories and featuring DJ Trevor D plus Tricks and Treats.

When: 6 p.m.-Midnight Oct. 27

Where: Taco Boy, 217 Huger St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 cover

More Info: 843-588-9761, tacoboy.net

Haunted Underground

What: DJs and live music will be out for a rave to the grave at the Purple Buffalo. Costumes are welcome. 

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive

More Info: https://bit.ly/2q7NL7X

Harbor Halloween

What: Charleston Pride will host a three-hour Halloween on the Harbor event featuring costume contests, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, a DJ and more. All proceeds will benefit Charleston Pride.

When: 7:30 p.m. boarding, Oct. 27

Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-410-9924, charlestonpride.org

Latin Groove’s Bash

What: Latin Groove’s 15th annual Halloween bash featuring a costume contest with cash prizes, a DJ and specialty music and dance.

When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 27

Where: Sushi Blue, 61 State St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15 cover

More Info: 843-813-2505, latingroovecharleston.com

Sunday

+8 
Terror at the Tin Roof
Terror at the Tin Roof

Halloween Cover Show

What: In its 11th year, the Halloween Cover Show will include local bands covering songs from some famous bands, from Fleetwood Mac to Limp Bizkit. 

When: 4 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road

Price: $10

More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

Monday

LP Halloween 101718_03.JPG (copy)
A light display is set to Halloween themed music at a home on Shellring Way on Johns Island on Monday, October 5, 2018.

Blood on the Harp  

What: Blood on the Harp with Bonemeal Baker

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: The Sparrow, 1078-D E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/288652428407723

Tuesday

Alex-Maginnis spooky.jpg (copy)

Charleston graveyards are particularly spooky this time of year. 

Morbid Manners 

What: Chief curator Grahame Long will present "Manners Most Morbid: Charlestonians at the Grave," a lecture about the aspects of Charleston’s post-mortem affairs followed by a Q&A segment.

When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Wednesday (Halloween!)

2 National Film Registry movies to roll locally

Nell Campbell (from left), Patricia Quinn, Tim Curry and Richard O'Brien in a scene from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Hayrides

What: Hobcaw will host Halloween hayride tours through a 19th-century village and onto the grounds of Bellefield Plantation where the staff will share the history and folklore of the Lowcountry’s hags, haints, boodaddies, boogeymen and more.

When: 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Hobcaw Barony, 22 Hobcaw Road, Georgetown

Price: $25

More Info: 843-546-4623, hobcawbarony.org

Halloween Pub Crawl 

What: Night of the Crawling Dead, a Halloween-themed pub crawl, features cover-free admission and drink specials from participating bars Mynt, Burns Alley and Big Gun Burger Shop & Bar. Crawlers are encouraged to dress up.

When: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 31

Where: Burns Alley, 352 B King St., downtown Charleston; registration

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 917-300-0933, barcrawls.com/charleston

Masquerade Wine Tasting

What: Sample wines and stroll in the gardens in your best masquerade or Halloween attire.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Trick or Treat

What: Trick-or-Treating throughout the mall will feature a jump castle, face painting and candy while supplies last. Costumes are required.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-8321, citadelmall.net

Halloween Yoga

What: Bendy Brewski Yoga will partner with Edmund’s Oast for a costume-encouraged yoga class followed by a pop-up "Rocky Horror"-themed drag show and a new beer release.

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $18

More Info: 843-437-0846, bit.ly/2QW5Zou

Punk 'N Drag Halloween

What: Drag queens meet punk rock for an evening performance.

When: 8 p.m.-midnight Oct. 31

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

Rocky Horror Picture Show Costume Contest

What: A special Halloween party alongside the release of new beer ‘Gender Fluid’. The event will feature a Rocky Horror Picture Show party with Patti O’Furniture and a costume contest.

When:  8 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-718-3224, edmundsoast.com

HalloweEMO

What: This Halloween celebration will feature a night full of singalong alternative and pop punk music from bands like Blink-182, My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World and Fall Out Boy. The Midnight City Band will be playing the tunes, and there will be sour pumpkin bier for sale. 

When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com

 

