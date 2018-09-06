Bill Murray
Owner of several local establishments, celebrated RiverDogs devotee, and nationally beloved movie star Bill Murray is turning 68 later this month — September 21, to be exact.

From classics like "Caddyshack" and "Groundhog Day" to more recent features like "St. Vincent," Murray has shaped American film for decades. We're celebrating all of his cinematic achievements with trivia this week.

How much do you know about Charleston's favorite actor? Find out if you're a Bill beginner or a Murray maniac with these 10 questions:

Check back with Charleston Scene each Thursday for new trivia quizzes.

