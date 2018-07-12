Trivia Bastille Day

Fireworks illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris during a previous Bastille Day celebration.

 file

July 14 is to the French what the Fourth of July is to Americans.

The date commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789 when the French people overthrew their king and queen in the pursuit of "liberte, egalite, fraternite" — or, "liberty, equality and fraternity."

In this week's trivia quiz, test your knowledge of the history, people and culture of France. And if you're a World Cup fan, here's hoping they can bring home another trophy next week.

Check back with Charleston Scene every Wednesday for new trivia.

Follow Matthew Clough @MattAClough.

Tags

Matthew Clough is The Post and Courier's digital news producer. He joined the team in 2017 after graduating from the University of Kansas with degrees in journalism and English. He previously worked as an editor at The Kansas City Star.