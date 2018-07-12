July 14 is to the French what the Fourth of July is to Americans.
The date commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789 when the French people overthrew their king and queen in the pursuit of "liberte, egalite, fraternite" — or, "liberty, equality and fraternity."
In this week's trivia quiz, test your knowledge of the history, people and culture of France. And if you're a World Cup fan, here's hoping they can bring home another trophy next week.
