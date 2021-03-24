You have permission to edit this article.
Celebrate 15 years of Twitter with this week's quiz

Here’s some trivia to mark the 15th anniversary of a company that set social media and the business world a-twittering. File/Richard Drew/AP

 Richard Drew

Is it possible to know that a new bit of technology is going to be groundbreaking? Can one “know” in advance that a new discovery will change human interaction? This week marks the 15th anniversary of the founding of Twitter, a company that further redefined how people talk to one another.

In the years before the company’s founding, the idea of texting on a global level would have been preposterous. Now, every company worth its salt has a Twitter account, and it’s an honor to be “verified” by the company.

Here’s some trivia to mark the special occasion for a company that set social media and the business world a-twitter.

