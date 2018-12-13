A CBD pop-up shop dubbed the "Curious Benefits Dispensary" will debut with a night market at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at 811 Savannah Hwy. in Avondale.
This will be the kickoff event to the weeklong pop-up residency lasting through Dec. 22 that will feature Lowcountry merchants selling legal cannabidoil (CBD) products as part of a growing health and wellness trend.
Among its food and beverage uses, cannabidoil can be added to cocktails, beer, coffee, honey and more. Oil, gummies and creams are just a few forms of the substance derived from hemp plants, which produce only trace amounts of the psychoactive THC that can be found in marijuana.
CBD's health benefits, according to several medicinal sources, include reducing anxiety and depression, alleviating cancer-related symptoms, clearing up acne and subsiding inflammation.
A cocktail called the Green Dragon at downtown eatery Millers All Day is among the latest CBD oil-infused products to make their way into the local restaurant scene. Fatty's Beer Works is also debuting a single-hop, single-malt IPA with it, called CBD Smash, in the next week. The launch party takes place on Dec. 18 with music from DJ Joey Toblerone and Bill Wilson.
Included among vendors at the Avondale pop-up will be CBD industry speakers, who will shed light on the substance that is still shrouded in a lot of mystery. Those experts will answer questions such as "What are the merits? What are the proper doses? And what are the regulations and legalities?"
The pop-up will also feature other curated creative curiosities in addition to CBD products that could be perused as potential holiday gifts.