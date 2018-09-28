Charleston band Gaslight Street and friends are hosting a benefit concert for North Carolina flood relief. The night will feature an all-star lineup of local musicians who want to lend a helping hand to those still affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas.
Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show is slated for 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Charleston Pour House. The evening will feature performances by Gaslight Street and friends such as Wallace Mullinax, Mike Quinn, Dave Grimm, Lauren Cahill, Ryan Bonner, Jeff Kozelski, Ward Buckheister, Hans Wenzel, David Ellis and Sunflowers and Sin.
All proceeds to go the Triton Relief Group, which provides relief efforts such as delivering food, water and medicine to those in need.
There is a $10 suggested minimum donation at the door and a percentage of bar sales will also go to the Triton Relief Group. There will also be a donation bin at the door for those who wish to contribute needed items, such as baby food, diapers, non-perishable foods, gloves, trash bags, bleach, disinfectant spray and shovels.
For more information, visit charlestonpourhouse.com.