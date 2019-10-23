Carnival Sunshine.jpg (copy) (copy)

The Carnival Sunshine will be the host of a new Carolina Country Music Cruise, embarking from Charleston this November. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

A new cruise is embarking from Charleston to the Caribbean, and some country stars will be on board. 

The new Carolina Country Music Cruise, which will set sail Nov. 16-21, will feature performances by:

Lee Brice, Lewis Brice, Cole Swindell, Joe Diffie, Craig Morgan, Chris Lane, Michael Ray, Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen, Parmalee, Colt Ford, Davisson Brothers Band, Dee Jay Silver, Filmore, Josh Phillips, Jeremiah Richey, Gyth Rigdon, Wyatt Durrette, Haley Mae Campbell, Leah Turner, D. Vincent Williams, Dave Kennedy, Kevin Mac, Levi Lowrey, Tyler Reeve, Channing Wilson, Shawn Bilton, Warrick McZeke, DJ Slim McGraw and Ryan Trotti. 

zac brown 3.jpeg (copy)

Levi Lowrey (left) and Wyatt Durrette (center) will both be performing on the Carolina Country Music Cruise. Jonathan Boncek/Provided

The Carnival Sunshine ship is the vessel of choice, and ports include Charleston, Nassau and Princess Cays. Tickets are available for $1,000-$5,000, with a 10 percent military discount offered. 

A pre-cruise kickoff concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Music Farm will start the festivities. Filmore, Dee Jay Silver, Shawn Bilton and Charleston's own Warrick McZeke will perform. Entry is free for all cruisers.

Then, the weeklong itinerary includes a country party on the open ocean (pack your cowboy hats and boots, y'all), live country music serenading throughout the on-deck experience, a day exploring Nassau and a private island adventure. 

In addition to a stacked lineup of country artists, the cruise offers other luxurious amenities, including lounges, a fitness center, jogging track and basketball court. There are also pools, whirlpools, water slides and a variety of 27 dining options in addition to nine bars. 

For more information, visit ccmfcruise.com.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.