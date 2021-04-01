Bunny scenes, Rainbow Row tours and baskets full of eggs

Swinging into Spring? Punch up the pastel on a Real Rainbow Row tour. Celebrating Easter? Get hopping with a fun film and great gospel.

Get spiritual the Gullah way

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Clap your hands and stomp your feet with the Plantation Singers, for a special Maundy Thursday performance of Gullah spirituals and the music of the Sea Islands, the musical inheritance that remains a treasured part of the Lowcountry culture. The event is part of Historic Charleston Foundation's 2021 Festival of Houses & Gardens. Tickets are $40 per person and are available at historiccharleston.org.

When and where: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum, 48 Elizabeth St. in downtown Charleston.

Take in a movie under the stars at Freshfields Village

Celebrate the arrival of spring with the Starlight Cinema Series at Freshfields Village. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy the family-friendly movie under the stars. This weekend's feature is "Hop," the G-rated flick featuring a slacker named Fred who adopts a very special rabbit. For more information, visit freshfieldsvillage.com.

When and where: Saturday at 8 p.m.; Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane on Kiawah Island.

Join a Real Rainbow Row Tour of downtown Charleston

Be a tourist in your own town or show a visitor the undiscovered Charleston through Walk and Talk Charleston's new Real Rainbow Row Tour. Founder Tyler Page Wright will guide you to downtown places with fascinating LGBTQ+ connections, on a journey through time created in collaboration with historian Harlan Greene. To book a tour, visit walkandtalkchs.com.

When and where: Tours are available by request and on second Sundays.

See the blues at an art pop-up

This weekend, artist Lyssa Harvey pops up at The Art Mecca of Charleston (https://www.artmeccaofcharleston.com/#/) for the exhibition "50 Shades of Blue," featuring contemporary, abstract works of watercolor. Meet the artist and take in her new collection inspired by surrounding blue waters and blue skies. For more information, visit artmeccaofcharleston.com.

When and where: Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St. in downtown Charleston.

Get hunting at Old St. Andrew's annual Easter Egg Hunt

The annual hunt is back — weather permitting. Kids in fifth grade and younger are invited to bring their baskets and scour the grounds of Old St. Andrew's Parish Church for expertly tucked-away eggs. The hunt will be followed by a craft and picnic lunch provided by the church. For more information, visit oldstandrews.org.

When and where: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 3, Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road in West Ashley

Top off Easter Sunday with a virtual Gospel Fest

The first-ever Project L.O.V.E. Gospel Fest Virtual Edition promises it's going down in a major way. The Easter online concert, "Set Apart and Chosen," features James L. Patterson, The Bright Family, the Dynamic Soul Stirrers, Apostle James Pinckney & Voices of Faith and Kelontae Gavin. For more information visit Project L.O.V.E. on Facebook.

When and where: Sunday at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live at ProjectLOVECHS.