Charleston area kids will have the opportunity to high-five a nine-foot-tall Transformer this weekend, for free.
The nationwide Bumblebee Transformer Tour is traveling around to a total of 1,000 Walmart stores. It will be making six stops at Charleston area Walmart stores on Saturday and Sunday.
The local stops are in support of the franchise's new movie release. The recent film, starring the yellow-suited Transformer, is now playing at area theaters.
Among the Walmart locations that Bumblebee will visit are the 9880 Dorchester Road store in Summerville (10 a.m.-noon Saturday), the 7400 Rivers Avenue store in North Charleston (2-4 p.m. Saturday), the 4920 Centre Point Drive store in North Charleston (6-8 p.m. Saturday), the 1231 Folly Road store (10 a.m.-noon Sunday), the 3951 West Ashley Circle store (2-4 p.m. Sunday) and the 2110 Bells Highway store in Walterboro (6-8 p.m. Sunday).
There will be photo opps, autograph signings and more. One attendee at each store will receive a specially designed $5 Walmart gift card.