Bull riding tour returns to North Charleston for back-to-back nights of buckin' broncos

Buckin' broncos will take the dome at North Charleston's Coliseum for two nights in a row at the end of February.

The Professional Bull Riders' Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is the fourth event of the organization's season and will feature two nights of chaps-wearing challengers getting thrown into the dirt and dodging horns.

The event poster reads, "Be cowboy," with an image of a leather-meets-NASCAR-jersey challenger on the left and a spotted bull on the right.

Tickets for the Feb. 26-27 event are $15, plus applicable fees, and available for purchase at PBRTIX.com, TicketMaster.com or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. Masks are required to be worn by attendees, and tickets are being sold in socially distanced pods of two to six seats, minimizing interaction between fan groups.

The Coliseum has been selling socially distanced tickets to Stingrays hockey games, and currently, the "Disney on Ice" event, which continues through Jan. 24 and features "Frozen" characters.

While social distancing in the Performing Arts Center means a limit of 700 tickets, according to marketing director Alan Coker, at the larger Coliseum that number is more like 2,700. Spacing at concessions lines is also encouraged with floor markings, and high-traffic areas are disinfected throughout each event and each night after.

The riders are following COVID-19 safety precautions as well. Each must undergo testing within 72 hours of the event and adhere to a daily screening. Personnel must wear masks.

The man-versus-beast showdown debuted at the Coliseum in 2018 and was last in the arena in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 shutdown. Brazilian Alex Cerqueira emerged victorious from that battlefield, going a perfect two-for-two in the one-night event. Cerqueira finished No. 19 in standings at the world finals.

This time around, 45 riders are vying for the tour's champion spot, which comes with a gold buckle to represent the title.

For super fans, there is also an "Elite Experience" offering, which includes a "behind the chutes" look into the "toughest sport on dirt." Early entry, a Q&A with rodeo stars and event memorabilia package are included.

For more details, call 800-732-1727. For general inquiries, visit northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com.