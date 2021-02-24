Buckin', chuckin', Southern Gothic and more Black history for your Charleston weekend

Yee-haw, y'all! The bulls are back in town

Honest to Pete, I wish I could just recite all of the lyrics to Garth Brooks' "Rodeo," give you the time and date of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop at the North Charleston Coliseum, call it a day and send you on your way. I mean, "it's bulls and blood, it's dust and mud, it's the roar of a Sunday crowd." Although this year, it's a socially distanced Friday and Saturday crowd, Feb. 26-27. This "PBR 2021 Collision at the Coliseum" will feature "back-to-back nights of white-knuckle man vs. beast competition."

So let's talk about this "beast" part ... my favorite thing whenever PBR "bucks" back into town is checking out the bulls' names on the roster. While I can't confirm which bovines will be in attendance this weekend, I've decided on my top five names, as listed on the "athletes" page of PBR's website: Boogie Bomb, Pookie Holler, Chuck, Udder Lover and Chicken & Biscuits. Honorable mentions go to Hank, Preacher's Kid and Redneck Romeo.

Forty-five riders in boots and chaps, cowboy hats and spurs will try to get their eight seconds on these monstrous male moo-cows "in a battle of true strength and grit," trying to get that championship gold buckle.

PBR is following its own COVID-19 safety protocols, as is the coliseum, including designated seating in two- to six-person pods. Masks are required.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 26, 7 p.m. Feb. 27

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

PRICE: Tickets start at $15

MORE INFO: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com, pbr.com

Chuckin' family fun day at Woodlands

I’ve always figured disc golf is pretty cool, but when I discovered “doink,” “pancake,” “scooby,” “taco” and “worm burner” are all part of the game's lingo I became pretty certain. If you know what those words mean within the parameters of the popular recreational sport, and even if you don't, head out to Woodlands Nature Reserve in West Ashley on Feb. 27 for the inaugural Woodlands Chuckfest Disc Golf Festival and Family Fun Day. For the uninitiated, it's a game with frisbee-like discs (not compact discs, nor cervical discs), with rules similar to golf. Woodlands has a new 18-hole course, the first local course on a private nature reserve. As the sun starts to set on Saturday, "glow disc golf" will begin and the targets will be illuminated.

Additional adventure games include high-energy combat archery, described as dodgeball with foam-tipped arrows and paintball masks (where do I sign?), an app-based scavenger hunt around the property (6,000 acres with 11 lakes, 60 miles of trails and tracks, and a 1,000-acre blackwater cypress swamp), and kayak and paddleboard rentals. The 2 Islands 1 Truck food truck will be on site with Filipino and Puerto Rican fare, beer from House of Brews will be on tap and there also will be musical entertainment. As always, "primitive" camping and "glamping" in tent cabin options are available. You can always stick around for Illuminated from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring Oukuo, a new project from Thomas Kenney of Doom Flamingo.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 27

WHERE: Woodlands Nature Reserve, 4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston

PRICE: General admission $10 per vehicle; $50 disc golf registration ($5 parking)

MORE INFO: 843-400-3003, woodlandsnaturereserve.com/chuckfest

Southern Gothic at the Gibbes

The Gibbes Museum of Art will launch its three-part winter series "Gibbes Film in Focus: Southern Gothic" on Feb. 25, beginning with "Eve's Bayou" (1997), starring Samuel L. Jackson and Lynn Whitfield.

The Southern Gothic genre has storylines based in the American South that are typically characterized with the grotesque or macabre, dark humor, broken people and the "presence of irrational, horrific, and transgressive thoughts, desires and impulses ... and an overall angst-ridden sense of alienation" (Oxford Research Encyclopedia).

A prime example is in the opening monologue of "Eve's Bayou": "The summer I killed my father, I was 10 years old."

Playwright Tennessee Williams is a writer indicative of the genre, hence the screening of "A Streetcar Named Desire" (1951) on March 25, starring Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh, based on Williams' 1947 play. The April 22 film selection is "Daughters of the Dust" (1991), set in the Gullah community of the Sea Islands off the coast of South Carolina.

The museum will create a spacious and socially distanced "private movie house," where the audience can "explore all the ghost stories, family secrets and dark, romantic mysteries that lurk in the landscape of American cinema." Masks are required.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Feb. 25

WHERE: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $10 adult, $5 student and faculty

MORE INFO: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Black History Month continues

Krystal Klear Productions will present Family First Fun Friday: Celebrating Black History Feb. 26, a virtual program featuring short films, music, trivia and a chance to win a prize basket with items from Park Circle Creamery, Quan's BBQ, Tailz 843 and Daddy's Girls Bakery. There also will be legacy tributes to baseball legend Hank Aaron, actress Cicely Tyson and gospel artist Duranice Pace, who all died in January. Families are encouraged to dress in Afrocentric attire for this Zoom celebration. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 26; $5 via EventBrite at bit.ly/3aPz3KW; 843-608-9416, krystalklearproductions.com

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will introduce Black History All Year Long: Focus on Women Feb. 25, a four-part virtual Zoom series on the role, impact and unique challenges of Black women. The first event, “Hair: From Pretty to Political,” will focus on Black women’s hair from the pre-diasporic period to slavery to the present, and its political role through the centuries. Dr. Katie Catalon, president of the National Beauty Culturists’ League Inc., also will discuss hair and the "Black is Beautiful" movement, and how Black women continue to use their hair to assert power, pride and identity. Additional topics in the series include health care and childbirth (May 6), 21st-century implications of "colorism" (Aug. 9), and final resting places and traditions (Oct. 21). 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Free but registration required; 843-795-4386, bit.ly/3kk6FUm, ccprc.com

National Family Game Night for Black History Feb. 26 will celebrate Black history and Black wealth, and participants are encouraged to play a game designed by a Black creator. This year's game night will celebrate The Grand Fountain of the United Order of True Reformers, one of the largest and most successful Black business enterprises in the United States, 1881-1910. nationalfamilygamenight.com