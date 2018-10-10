The North Charleston Performing Arts Center has a stacked Broadway performance schedule for its 20th anniversary season. Here are the acclaimed plays coming to the Lowcountry stage, starting this month. Season tickets are available at northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com. Call 843-529-5000 for more information.
Les Miserables
Oct. 16-21
"You who suffer because you love, love still more. To die of love is to love by it."
"Les Miserables" is the fifth longest-running Broadway production ever, and the longest-running show this season at the Performing Arts Center, spanning a week and featuring eight performances. "Les Miserables" is set against the backdrop of 19th-century France and tells an enthralling story of broken dreams, unrequited love, sacrifice and redemption.
Something Rotten!
Nov. 11-12
"I don't know what came over me. All of a sudden I had this overwhelming desire to talk for a very long time without actually doing anything.”
"Something Rotten!" tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom who are two playwrights stuck in the shadow of Renaissance rock star "Will" Shakepeare. When a soothsayer foretells that the next big thing in theater involves singing, dancing and acting — at the same time — the Bottom brothers set out to write the world's very first musical. This show has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including best musical.
The King and I
Dec. 11-12
"Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera!"
Based on the Tony Award-winning Lincoln Center Theater Production, this Broadway version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The King and I" tells the story of the unconventional relationship between the King of Siam and a British schoolteacher. First introduced to Broadway in 1951, the timeless story set in 1860s Bangkok has been revived year after year.
The Sound of Music
March 12-13
"Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens..."
"The Sound of Music" has received a Tony, Grammy and Academy Award for "best score," featuring classic tunes "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Edelweiss" and more. Over 50 years since the premiere of the movie version of Fraulein Maria and the family she grows to love, the Broadway performance is keeping the story of the Von Trapps alive.
Finding Neverland
April 2-3
“Without shadows there would be no light. You can't have one without the other.”
The backstory of Peter Pan comes to light with this production of "Finding Neverland," which includes beloved characters such as Captain Hook and Wendy. The imaginative tale of youth, belief and hope first brought its magic to Broadway in 2015 and has since transferred to a national tour.
Jersey Boys
May 7-8
"Everyone remembers it how they need to."
This jukebox musical features "four guys from Jersey" who were just that until they sang their first note. It's a true story of perfect on-stage harmonies and behind-the-scenes turmoil featuring Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. In the Tony Award-winning production, the group's story is brought to life on stage. Of course, it features radio hits like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."