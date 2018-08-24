South Carolina has some pretty unique festivals. Remember the Lizard Man Festival in Bishopville with live reptiles, wrestlers and cosplayers? And we can't forget the Albino Skunk Music Festival, what we're pretty sure is the smelliest bluegrass jam in the Upstate.
Here's another one happening in Lake City. The Cooler Fest will feature country rappers, trap DJs and country pop stars, like Seckond Chaynce, DJ Cannon Banyon (whose name is misspelled on the poster) and Presley Aaron (who, from that same poster, looks oddly like Justin Bieber).
Seckond Chaynce, from Tampa, is a pretty big name in the niche country-rap crossover space, with over 700,000 Facebook followers and millions of views on YouTube for some of his tracks, like more sentimental crooner "My World" or nu-metal rap song "No Room to Breathe," which came out this year but is giving major early 2000s throwback vibes.
The Cooler Fest doesn't just feature music, though. The festivities, which will take place at the Lake City Motor Speedway at 2828 Green Road, also include "the baddest cars, bikes and lifted trucks," mechanical bull rides and a truck pull contest.
The tailgate-style event not only allows patrons to bring their own coolers but also their own grills. We're not really sure what else you can bring, but the event page says it will be "B.Y.O.E." or "Bring Your Own Everything." One can only assume there are a few limits.
Cooler Fest, which costs $25 a ticket, will take place from 2-9 p.m. on Sept. 1. Pack your icy cold beers and mechanical bull-riding attire for this one.