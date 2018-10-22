Boudoir photographer Charise Isis of New York decided to embark on a new mission through the lens to highlight a type of beauty that isn't often showcased: that of breast cancer survivors.
It's called the "Grace Project," a traveling photography exhibit that features the visible and invisible scars of breast cancer, including some survivors of mastectomy surgeries. This empowerment project seeks to "turn survivors into goddesses" while confronting the issues surrounding body image in contemporary culture.
"I needed to find away to create beauty out of pain and out of scars," Isis said when she was interviewed by Megyn Kelly on the "Today Show." Kelly even gave the upcoming Charleston exhibit a shout out on the air.
Large format silk portraits bring vivid images of real women who have gone through breast cancer to life, particularly those who are underrepresented, such as women of color and women veterans. So far, Isis has photographed over 400 women for the project. Her goal is to capture 800 and record each of their stories, including a few men to spread awareness that they, too, can face breast cancer.
"I hope that when a woman stands in front of my camera, she can walk away feeling empowered and I hope the photograph is a reminder of that power," Isis said.
The free exhibit will be opening in Charleston from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, during which there will be a special art walk with Isis through the three local galleries featuring "Grace Project" portraits. She also will be taking photographs of Charleston breast cancer survivors during her visit.
Each gallery will exhibit a different group of women affected by breast cancer. The Cecil Byrne Gallery at 60 Broad St. will feature "Women of Color"; Revealed Art Gallery at 119-A Church St. will showcase "Metavivor," metastatic cancer survivors; and the John C. Doyle Art Gallery at 125 Church St. will reveal "The Athena Division," women veterans affected by breast cancer.
The photographs will be on display through Sunday.