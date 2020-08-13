Breaking up is hard to do in this week's final word search for Charleston Scene

This week we produce our last stand-alone Charleston Scene and bid farewell to our word searches, at least for a while. My Charleston Quarantine will become My Charleston Weekend once again, appearing in print on Thursdays.

So, in the spirit of “taking a break” from this relationship, so to speak, this week’s words are song titles about saying goodbye, good memories, good times and friendship. Kind of like we’re breaking up, but in a sweet way.

If you get nostalgic for the word searches, everything I’ve created since March can be downloaded at www.charlestonscene.com and printed. It’s been a real treat!