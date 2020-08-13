You are the owner of this article.
Breaking up is hard to do in this week's final word search for Charleston Scene

The End movie logo
Dreamstime

This week we produce our last stand-alone Charleston Scene and bid farewell to our word searches, at least for a while. My Charleston Quarantine will become My Charleston Weekend once again, appearing in print on Thursdays.

So, in the spirit of “taking a break” from this relationship, so to speak, this week’s words are song titles about saying goodbye, good memories, good times and friendship. Kind of like we’re breaking up, but in a sweet way.

If you get nostalgic for the word searches, everything I’ve created since March can be downloaded at www.charlestonscene.com and printed. It’s been a real treat!

Download PDF 8-13-20 FINAL FINAL WORD SEARCH

Reach Liz Foster at 843-937-5581. Follow her on Twitter @TheDizzyLizzieB

Tags

Senior news clerk and staff writer

Senior news clerk and staff writer Liz Foster joined The Post and Courier team in 2012 and, among other things, compiles events and writes the My Charleston Weekend column for Charleston Scene.