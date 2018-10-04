Pumpkins, Corn & Pure Terror
It’s October, so it’s time to bring out the cornucopia of gourds and spices, squash and crabapples. A little nutmeg here, a little cinnamon there, and yes, pumpkins.
Whether you’re looking for big pumpkins or little pumpkins, carving jack-o-lanterns or preparing pumpkin pie, Boone Hall Farms in Mount Pleasant has you covered. You can pick-your-own from the Pumpkin Patch and pay by-the-pound. Additional activities include hayrides, a petting zoo, inflatables, opportunities to feed the goats and more.
What goes with pumpkins, you ask? Why, corn, of course. This year’s Corn Maze is actually split into two mazes: The shorter one is for those “who just want to have a brief corn maze experience,” and the longer one is much more of a challenge for “adventurous explorers,” fit with complicated twists and turns.
For the true risk-takers out there, the Boone Hall Fright Nights have returned. The names of the attractions alone are enough to freak me out: The Farmhouse, The Clearing, The Corn and The Woods — I don’t want to be stuck in any of those places once the sun goes down. Actually, all the words on the website are hair-raising: There’s a lurking unimaginable evil that preys on all who enter; horror has spread across the entire farm and there is nowhere to hide; there are maniacal demons and scarecrows that have come to life; there are serial killers and twisted souls and the farm has become a breeding ground for supernatural evil and fear. So, yeah, good luck with that.
On a lighter note and for those on the other side of town, the Legare Farms Pumpkin Patch on Johns Island opens this weekend. It, too, will have hayrides, mini-mazes, a farm animal barnyard, nature quest and more. There is no haunted house this year, but it is expected to return next year.
WHEN: Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31; Fright Nights: 7:15-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 7:15 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, through Oct. 31; Legare Farms: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6-28
WHERE: Boone Hall, across from 2330 N. Highway, Mount Pleasant (entrance is not at main plantation gate on Long Point Road); Legare Farms, 2620 Hanscombe Point Road, Johns Island
PRICE: Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze: $10 Monday-Thursday, $12 Friday-Sunday, free for ages 2 years and younger; Fright Nights: $11-$45; Legare Farms: $1 gate admission, free for ages 2 years and younger, activities $1-$12
MORE INFO: boonehallpumpkinpatch.com; boonehallfrightnights.com; legarefarms.com/pages/annual-pumpkin-patch
Cider Crawl
Oktoberfest celebrations are about the beer, but cider will be the beverage of choice on Saturday as local venues take part in the inaugural Charleston Cider Crawl, in partnership with the Holy City’s own RAFA Distributing and Botanist & Barrel out of North Carolina. This self-guided expedition will feature numerous cider variations paired with food. Lyndon Smith, co-owner of Botanist & Barrel, said “the goal of the crawl is to highlight the many styles of cider that are crafted around the world and the versatility of cider. It’s perfect in cocktails, in cooking and makes a perfect companion to most any meal.” Participants include Pour Taproom, Stems & Skins, Edmund’s Oast, Renzo, Palmetto Brewing, The Brew Cellar, Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer, Closed for Business and Mellow Mushroom (downtown).
WHEN: Noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6
WHERE: Various venues, downtown Charleston and Park Circle, North Charleston
PRICE: Various
MORE INFO: bit.ly/2Ot6ZTy
Bird Fest
Calling all fans of feathered creatures: You’ll take like a duck to water at Saturday’s Bird Fest at Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner. You’ll be as happy as a lark with the Audubon-guided bird walk. You’ll be as silly as a goose at the flight demonstration from The Center for Birds of Prey. You’ll be as wise as an owl after the Introduction to Avian Photography. You’ll be proud as a peacock with a presentation from the South Carolina Ducks Unlimited Conservation group. You’ll put a feather in your cap after the lesson on Wood Carving Waterfowl, Shorebirds and Songbirds. You’ll get goosebumps with live entertainment from The Charleston Hot Shots. You can talk turkey with all of the vendors, artists and organizations scheduled to be on site. You’ll be like the cat that swallowed the canary with refreshments from the Tailrace Tavern food truck. You get the drift.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6
WHERE: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
PRICE: $5 per person; free for ages 5 years and younger
MORE INFO: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Revel on the River
This weekend’s Revel on the River is “a celebration of the Ashley River and its people from swamp to sea.” Presented by Charleston Waterkeeper, all of the hullabaloo is a Waterkeeper Alliance SPLASH series event, featuring a little bit of everything, from water activities to conservation, education to entertainment. On Friday, Folly Lama Films will present a happy hour film screening at Freehouse Brewery. The production company screens “progressive documentary films,” specializing in “cinematically-styled” digital shorts. Their website features video shots of a porpoise, autumn leaves floating in a stream, ocean waves crashing on the shore and more nature scenes, all with the tagline: “Engage. Inform. Inspire.”
Live music will be provided by the Blue Stone Ramblers. Saturday’s event at The Bend in North Charleston will include beginner fly fishing instruction, birding, storytelling, entertainment and more, including food and beer trucks on site. Coastal Conservation League, Lowcountry Land Trust and additional organizations will be available for outreach and education. On Sunday, Charleston Kayak Paddle and The Inn at Middleton Place will host a Conservation Paddle, a guided expedition focusing on the Ashley River’s history and environment, cleaning up a little along the way. Proceeds will benefit Charleston Waterkeeper's Ashley River protection and restoration programs.
WHEN: Film screening: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5; Revel on the River: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6; Conservation Paddle: 9-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 7
WHERE: Film screening: Freehouse Brewery, 2895-B Pringle St., North Charleston; Revel on the River: The Bend, 3775 Azalea Drive, North Charleston; Conservation Paddle: The Inn at Middleton Place, 4290 Ashley River Road, Charleston
PRICE: Film screening: free admission; Revel on the River: free admission; Conservation Paddle: $65
MORE INFO: charlestonwaterkeeper.org/calendar/revel-on-the-river
Folktoberfest
A folk music revival returns to Mount Pleasant Regional Library with Folktoberfest this weekend, kicking things off with a welcome event designed to get you “reacquainted with the music that still matters.” Friday’s event will also feature a discussion on Richard Barone, “The Sorrows & Promises Project,” a look at how the New York musician helps to keep the music of 1960s Greenwich Village alive and relevant, as well as the Emmy-winning film, “Pete Seeger: The Power of Song.” Saturday’s presentations will focus on Woody Guthrie (with a sing-along!), folk music trivia and more, and perhaps most notably, the Newport Folk Festival documentary, aptly named “Festival!” with performance highlights from Joan Baez, Peter, Paul and Mary, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and others.
WHEN: 1-4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5; 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6
WHERE: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-849-6161, ccpl.org/events/folktoberfest
Fall Home Tours
The Preservation Society’s Fall Home Tours have been around as long as I have (though a woman never reveals her age). The organization continues to offer up this special annual event for folks to “experience Charleston’s architecturally significant private houses, intimate gardens, churches and public buildings” in a manner that can out-do any generalized local tour. The Guided Walking Tours are still a part of the program, as well as the Traditional House and Garden Tours. Photographers of all levels are invited to attend a Photography Walkabout and Workshop and new this year is the Curated Tours, Garden Walks and Talks series, featuring a professional designer, landscape architect or horticulturist guiding guests through homes and gardens that are not typically open to the public. The society invites you to “experience some of the finest and most historic houses and gardens in America.” Fall is a good time to take a little stroll and learn a little something, all while appreciating the beauty along the way.
WHEN: Oct. 4-28
WHERE: Downtown Charleston
PRICE: Four for $40 options; $50; $100
MORE INFO: 843-514-3849, preservationsociety.org/falltours