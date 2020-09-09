Boone Hall Fright Nights in Mount Pleasant will return but with pandemic precautions

An autumn event at a Mount Pleasant plantation that typically draws tens of thousands of guests will be back this year despite the pandemic.

Boone Hall Plantation's Fright Nights, a nighttime haunted house and hayride attraction that has been a local draw for more than 15 years, will take place starting this month. However, there are many changes that will be enacted to provide safety to actors, staff and attendees alike.

Planning for the Fright Nights event begins in January, and building the attractions starts in May or June, said Boone Hall Plantation Director of Marketing Rick Benthall.

By mid-summer, Boone Hall had finalized its plans to continue on with the fall endeavor, but a specific COVID-19 response protocol was still being formulated. Now, the plan is in place.

"I think we have taken frightful fun on the farm to the next level, despite the restrictions," Benthall said.

A new "Health and Safety" tab on the Fright Nights website includes a video and long list of guest requirements, enhanced safety measures and sanitation procedures.

Among them are mask requirements for attendees, staff and actors, daily temperature checks for employees, a new clear bag policy and metal detection system to limit contact with security, disinfection of frequently touched surfaces continuously throughout the night, consistent fogger-based deep cleaning of all attractions, new hand washing and sanitizer stations and markers for social distancing in lines.

There will also be a limitation on how many guests can visit Fright Nights. Online ticket sales will be capped at 1,500 per night. In addition, individual lines will be capped at 125 people, and only 125 people will be allowed in the haunted house at one time. Those people will be spaced 45 seconds apart from other groups.

Typically, the event draws around 30,000 guests each season and employs 150 staff members.

Opening night is Sept. 26, and it will be operating Thursdays through Saturdays through Halloween for a total for 19 nights. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets online in advance, since capacity is limited.

There are three attractions this year at Fright Nights: Maximum Security, Tiny's Toy Factory and Scary Tales: The Final Chapter. The latter is Boone Hall's famous hayride, which will operate at 50 percent capacity and leave bales between boarding parties.

A "Scream Pass," which includes admission to all three attractions, is $30. The VIP "Faster to the Fear Pass," which expedites waiting in line, is $50. Individual attraction tickets for $15 each will only be sold on-site, subject to availability.

Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted, and children under 12 are encouraged not to attend and must be accompanied by an adult.

Boone Hall Fright Nights had a hiatus year in 2016 after a switch in management companies. New high-tech visuals and auditory effects were added to the experience at that time.