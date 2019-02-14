Bob Seger has expanded his final tour, including a date in North Charleston. The "Roll Me Away" tour, which celebrates five decades of rock 'n' roll, kicked off in November and has included 22 sold-out shows soaked in blues, country and heartland soul.
Seger is a Grammy Award-winning artist and he has been inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. During his career, he's sold more than 53 million albums. Among them are "Beautiful Loser," "Live Bullet" and "Stranger in Town" featuring radio hits like "Old Time Rock and Roll" and "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man."
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will perform at 8 p.m. May 10 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com, the Coliseum box office or by phone at 800-745-3000. Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to advance tickets at BobSeger.com/bulletclub. For more information, head to bobseger.com.