Bluegrass music blooms in Charleston with fest, comedy mashup and new venue

A certain genre of music bred in the rural South, characterized by banjo pickin', fiddle bowin' and bass beatin', can be heard all over Charleston.

Bluegrass music, an old-timey sub-genre of American roots music originated in Appalachia, was popularized in the 1940s, then quickly spread from the mountains to the Lowcountry marshlands and beyond.

Charleston has embraced it. There's a local bluegrass festival and a touring comedy show with a bluegrass twist on the March calendar, in addition to a new event venue that will be hosting an upcoming bluegrass series.

That's not to mention a few bluegrass music series that have blossomed in town. Jam-grass band Holy City Heaters play on the back deck at the Pour House at 6 p.m. each Monday, and Bar Mash hosts bluegrass 7-10 p.m. on Tuesdays. The popular series "Grass in the Hall" is now well established at Charleston Music Hall.

Then, there are the touring acts. This month, the Lowcountry is hosting all-women bluegrass outfit Della Mae (March 14 at the Pour House); in May, modern bluegrass innovator Billy Strings plays the Trondossa Music Festival at Riverfront Park (May 16-17); and Steep Canyon Rangers (who are occasionally joined by banjo player and comedian Steve Martin) will join the Spoleto Festival lineup (June 3).

And let's not forget the Bluegrass Festival at the Charleston Woodlands March 20-21.

If you go WHAT: Charleston Bluegrass Festival WHEN: March 20-21 WHERE: Charleston Woodlands, 4279 Ashley River Road PRICE: $65 general admission single day tickets, $109 general admission weekend pass, $129 VIP single day tickets, $249 VIP weekend pass; camping options available for $99-$599 MORE INFO: charlestonbluegrassfestival.com

The popularity of bluegrass can be attributed to its mix of tradition and innovation, and its relatable lyrics about simple subjects: religion, love, home, family — and the darker sides of those topics. The music is acoustic and intimate and full of warm harmonies. Performers often huddle around a single microphone.

Eddie White, founder of Awendaw Green and the Charleston Bluegrass Festival, grew up listening to bluegrass with relatives who lived in rural South Carolina. He's since hosted hundreds of bluegrass artists at his Wednesday night Barn Jams at Sewee Outpost.

White says bluegrass is a genre that's easy to understand and appreciate.

"It's a distillation of the American folk music tradition with stringed instruments out front," he says. "Authenticity is the buzz word, I believe. Charleston is all about history, and bluegrass has that, and a musical soul."

This year marks the seventh annual Charleston Bluegrass Festival, its third year at the Charleston Woodlands venue off Ashley River Road, with several camping options.

The two-day fest includes performances by major names in bluegrass like Yonder Mountain String Band, Greensky Bluegrass, The Del McCoury Band and Town Mountain. Local acts include the Marshgrass Mamas, Pluff Mud String Band, Sunflowers and Sin, The Lowhills, Dallas Baker & Friends and Red Cedar Review.

An unusual bluegrass show also is making its way to town — a performance that alternates comedy with music. Curtis Raye is its creator.

The comedian and banjo player, originally from rural New Jersey, is traveling with his show "FOIA Love: A Comedy & Bluegrass Show." The comedy part of the show takes a deep dive into hilarious public records made available by the Freedom of Information Act, but those funny bits are interspersed with live bluegrass music.

"As much as I love public records, nobody deserves to have to listen to me talk about them for 90 minutes straight," says Raye, who was a journalist for eight years before he became a comedian. "Nobody should be punished that way. Life is hard as it is."

Raye has recruited some award-winning bluegrass artists to join him for the musical portion of the show — Bennett Sullivan, Annie Staninec, Austin Alfano, Nick Conte and Maddie Witler. They're called the Public Records Players.

Raye added bluegrass to his routine after he had already been a comedian for years. He's been a fan of the genre for a while.

"Sometimes when you do comedy, all you do is comedy and it’s not really healthy, so you need to have hobbies," he says with a shrug. "Bluegrass was a way for me to have a hobby."

If you go WHAT: FOIA Love: A Comedy & Bluegrass Show WHEN: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 WHERE: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St. PRICE: $20 advanced, $25 door MORE INFO: foialove.com

He says he also tried beekeeping, but they wouldn't let him release bees during his shows. So he took banjo lessons and surrounded himself with talented bluegrass players.

"This is not comedians who brought a banjo along to try to distract from their jokes," he says. "They're all nationally touring talents."

As for the FOIA part of the event, it will involve "anything that highlights how sincere and absurd people are."

Sticking with bluegrass is a new event venue on the East Side called the Jackson Street Cottages. The venue is comprised of four Charleston Freedman's Cottages built in the 1890s that share a large, gated parcel of land. The private campus includes a central courtyard which will be used in part to host bluegrass bands, says venue manager Chelsye Harp.

"We know bluegrass is prevalent in the Lowcountry and wanted to bring it to the cottages," Harp says. "We wanted to provide the community with a place to go and experience live bluegrass in a chill backyard setting."

She says there will be a bluegrass series that takes place monthly or bimonthly, in addition to acts that will play during events. Shows have already been announced for March 19 featuring the Ol' 55s, April 2 featuring Dallas Baker & Friends, and April 16 featuring the Hot Club of Charleston. Ear For Music is helping to book events.

If you go WHAT: Jackson Street Cottages Bluegrass Series WHEN: 5-9 p.m. March 19, April 2 and April 16 WHERE: Jackson Street Cottages, 197 Jackson St. PRICE: $5 each show MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/196342221777327

The cottages, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be available for hosting weddings, receptions, rehearsal dinners, brunches, corporate events and pop-ups.

In the next few months, Harp says the venue plans to open the Jackson Street Cottages Bar, which will be serving drinks daily.