Blue Dogs, Doom Flamingo among outdoor Charleston concerts at Firefly Distillery

Socially distanced outdoor concerts have become a solution to showcasing live music during the coronavirus, and Firefly Distillery was among the first to figure out the setup, with the help of entertainment agency Ear for Music.

Now, Firefly has added more shows to its October lineup for its "Safe Sounds" series, including local Americana band The Blue Dogs and Will Blackburn of Stop Light Observations on Oct. 24. and Robotrio, featuring Umphrey's McGee bassist Ryan Stasik and new experimental project Oukuo, on Oct. 16.

There also will be 50 new "pods" added to the Doom Flamingo show on Oct. 7.

Each pod is a 10-by-10-foot square separated from other parties by a gate. Up to four patrons can share a pod and set up blankets and chairs within the space. Pods cost between $110-$150, depending on the show.

There also will be "back lawn" tickets available for some shows at a lower individual ticket price.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and shows start at 6:30 p.m. DJ NattyHeavy will be spinning beats from 5-6:30 p.m. each night.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3l4NBsG.