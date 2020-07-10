Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins to perform on-screen at Charleston drive-in

Garth Brooks drew guests from around the nation to local drive-ins for a one-night-only video concert performance that was as close to a live show as many will come during the coronavirus.

Watching from pickup trucks and SUV trunks, folks gathered together to socially distanced drive-in venues to enjoy the performance, which cost $100 a vehicle. Locally, The Bend and Terrace Theater were both hosts to the unique pandemic-era event.

Now, another concert of this kind is coming to the drive-in. In Charleston, The Bend is officially confirmed as a venue.

Blake Shelton is hosting the one-night-only video event, featuring guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. The "night at the drive-in" performance will take place July 25, and tickets, which are $114.99, go on sale at noon Tuesday at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.

Country singer Shelton and pop star Stefani have been dating since first getting to know each other on NBC singing competition reality show "The Voice." Between the two of them, they've been nominated for 16 Grammys. Stefani has won one.

Adkins is known for several country hits, from "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" to "Brown Chicken Brown Cow."