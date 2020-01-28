The first Led Zeppelin album musician Jon Campbell heard on vinyl was the classic rock legends' 1969 debut, a self-titled record with sensual blues-rock hits "Dazed and Confused" and "I Can't Quit You Baby."

He was 8 years old when it came out.

"I wore that record out," Campbell says. "It's such a good era of music to fall in love with."

Now, Campbell performs as Led Zeppelin's lead singer Robert Plant on stage with the Black Jacket Symphony, a conglomeration of instrumentalists and vocalists who are drawn from a larger pool of talent and traded out from performance to performance.

The group, known for performing whole albums almost exactly how they were originally recorded, covers a variety of classic bands — from Pink Floyd to Fleetwood Mac to Prince. Campbell also performs as Glenn Frey of the Eagles.

Thursday night, Black Jacket Symphony will be playing "Houses of the Holy" by Led Zeppelin at the Charleston Music Hall, where the band comes about three or four times a year, according to director Jason Rogoff.

If you go WHAT: Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin's "Houses of the Holy" WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. PRICE: $35-$40 MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com/event/the-black-jacket-symphony-presents-led-zeppelins-house-of-the-holy

Ragoff says the goal is to give the audience an experience akin to seeing the real band perform live during its heyday.

"Our guitar players, we switch out based on the right sound for a particular record," he says. "The guitarist who plays as Jimmy Page isn’t necessarily the right guitar player for Lindsay Buckingham. Everyone that plays with us is so talented, and they know so much music and can re-create it meticulously."

Going into rehearsals involves listening on repeat to different parts of each album and breaking it down piece by piece until it's perfected, Campbell says.

"We want the audience to hear the level of performance," he offers. "We want them to say, 'I can't tell the difference' — that's what you're going for."

Since he grew up listening to Plant, Campbell learned how to sing in a similar style — and, luckily, he had that big vocal range. But it's not all about style; it's also about reproducing the exact sound.

"The drummer has the same vintage drum kit that (John) Bonham played, and the guitarist has the same guitar tones from Jimmy Page's Les Paul guitar," Campbell explains.

"Houses of the Holy" — which features seven-and-a-half minute symphonic eruption "The Rain Song," folk guitar ballad-turned-grooving rock anthem "Over the Hills and Far Away" and reggae-laced "D'yer Mak'er" — is one of the many Led Zeppelin albums Campbell and the Black Jacket Symphony play regularly.

The catalog also includes acclaimed "Led Zeppelin IV," which features "Stairway to Heaven," "When the Levee Breaks" and, my personal favorite, "Going to California."

Just because those tracks aren't part of "Houses of the Holy" doesn't mean they won't be offered at the Music Hall, though.

Rogoff says that the last half of each show is a conglomeration of greatest hits. I wouldn't mind hearing "Down by the Seaside" from "Physical Graffiti" or "Fool in the Rain" from "In Through the Out Door" either. Guess we'll have to wait and see what songs make the cut this time around.

From "Houses of the Holy," Campbell says the hardest song to sing is the last track on the album, “The Ocean.”

"(Plant’s) singing basically in the stratosphere in that one," Campbell says. "It's as high as it gets."