Bill Murray is starring in a new zombie movie, and you can see it in Charleston a day before it hits major theaters across the country.

The Terrace Theater will host two advanced screenings of the movie, "The Dead Don't Die," at 7:10 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 13. Who knows, even beloved Bill himself might show up in the audience for one.

In the film, the local celebrity and big screen veteran surfaces as a small-town police officer facing the task of hunting down a batch of zombies that has infected a town called Centerville.

The comedy flick also features Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Steve Buscemi, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny, Danny Glover, Tom Waits, Sara Driver, RZA, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Carol Kane and Iggy Pop.

“The Dead Don’t Die” was written and directed by Jim Jarmusch,

Other advanced screenings at the Terrace:

"A Dog's Journey" 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 16

7:05 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. May 16

6 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 23

Special screenings and events:

2nd annual Dog Day Afternoon 2:30 p.m. May 18 (Bring your dog with you to see "A Dog's Journey." Pet Helpers will be on site with adoptable pups and handing out treats to the first 25 ticket buyers.)

7 p.m. June 17 and 7 p.m. June 19