Bill Murray and Alison Krauss were both at The Blue Dogs' 7th annual homecoming concert Monday night, which began with a pre-party at Deco Nightclub before moving over to the Charleston Music Hall for the main show.
The yearly event also serves as an MUSC Children's Hospital fundraiser for pediatric oncology, so Murray and Krauss made their appearances alongside some of the Lowcountry's doctors and donors.
Charleston resident and movie star Murray was enjoying BBQ and brisket skewers and being bombarded by guests, as usual, according to local event producer Lawson Roberts.
"After the crowd walked around the corner to The Blue Dogs concert, he stayed and chatted with the bar staff for over 45 minutes, just chatting stories about how he pulls crazy pop-ups and pulls out his famous quote, 'Your friends will never believe this,'" Roberts shares.
Murray even snapped a few photos with the Deco team.
The next part of the night included a surprise performance that resulted from an airport run-in. Bobby Houck of The Blue Dogs ran into Grammy Award-winning country singer Alison Krauss on a plane to Charleston. According to Roberts' retelling of the encounter, Krauss asked what Houck was doing in town and he told her about the benefit concert.
She showed up and performed a song with The Blue Dogs on stage. Roberts says she "brought the house down."
"I can't remember the song, but it was one of her hits, and it just slayed," Roberts says.