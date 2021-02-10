Big screens, little screens, ballads and bivalves for your Charleston Valentine's weekend

Whether you're a fan of music and movies, or you prefer to revolve your love language around food or shopping, here's a little something for everybody for this Valentine's weekend. Make sure to take your masks with you, as venues are sticking to the guidelines.

For the love of movies ...

It's too bad that films with drive-in scenes won't be playing at any of our local drive-ins this weekend (i.e., "Grease," "The Outsiders" or "Pee Wee's Big Adventure"), but you and your love-nugget-snugglekins, bestie, buddy or bambino still have some great options. Just be sure to check the websites for weather-related info so you don't end up with a "Twister"-type situation.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

The Terrace on James Island: "Judas and the Black Messiah" (2021) and "The Mauritanian" (2021) Feb. 12; "Rear Window" (1954) and "Casablanca" (1942) Feb. 13; "Casablanca" Feb. 14. The theater also is open for limited capacity indoor seating. Check the website for the day you are interested in attending to get more details. terracetheater.com; drive-in info at terracetheater.com/terrace-drive-in.

Moonlite Drive-In in Mount Pleasant: "Coco" (2017) Feb. 12; "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018) Feb. 13. Click on the movie poster on the website for details on the film you're interested in seeing. moonlitedriveintheaters.com

The Post and Courier's Night at the Movies in downtown Charleston: "Dirty Dancing" (1987) Feb. 12. Subscribers can save $5 with checkout code PCSUBS5. postandcourieradvertising.com/events/night-at-the-movies

Perhaps you and your pumpkin-sweetie-dumplins can stay in this weekend and watch movies that were filmed in and around Charleston.

“The Notebook” (2004) — Romantic tear-jerker starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

“Dear John” (2010) — Another romance, starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried.

“The Patriot” (2000) — Revolutionary War movie starring Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger; we can throw “love for family” in there, too.

“Cold Mountain” (2003) — Civil War and romance combo, starring Nicole Kidman, Renee Zellweger and Jude Law.

“The Legend of Bagger Vance” (2000) — Period golf drama with plenty of relationship and friendship stuff, starring Matt Damon, Will Smith and Charlize Theron.

“O” (2001) — Modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Othello,” with Julia Stiles, Josh Hartnett and Mekhi Phifer.

If you get tired of love and war and your relationship is strong enough, go ahead and watch “Halloween” (2018) with Jamie Lee Curtis; “Die Hard With a Vengeance” (1995), starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Irons and the old Cooper River Bridge; “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” (2005), starring Jim Carrey and bat guano. (I told you your relationship has to be strong enough.)

If you want to go out on a limb, but stick with films made in South Carolina, there’s always “Days of Thunder” (1990), “Forrest Gump” (1994), “The Fugitive” (1993), “Full Metal Jacket” (1987) and most anything based on a Pat Conroy novel. And “Deliverance” (1972) — can’t forget that one.

If you're into romantic comedies, Mex 1 Sullivan's Island will have its socially distanced themed-trivia night Feb. 11. mex1coastalcantina.com/event/romantic-comedy-theme-trivia

For the love of music ...

"Songs About Love" is the Valentine's edition of South of Broadway Theater's Cabaret Series Feb. 13-14, with professional singers sharing stories of love, from jazz to musical theater. Advance purchase required to allow for socially distanced seating arrangements. southofbroadway.com/upcoming-shows

Forte Jazz Lounge has a full weekend planned for lovers and losers (in love, not life): "Love Is ... " featuring Charleston's jazz artist of the year Zandrina Dunning and BlackNoyze Feb. 11; "Stupid Cupid" with singing-sister-duo Gracie & Lacy Feb. 12; "Fall in Love Again" with big band leader Joe Clarke and top local jazz musicians Feb. 13-14. There are two socially distanced shows each night. fortejazzlounge.com

TourGigs will present two livestream shows: "A Night In with Josh Groban" Feb. 14 and "Love Letters" with Air Supply Feb. 14 — yes, Air Supply! joshgroban.com/livestream/valentines, airsupplymusic.com

For the love of art ...

Freshfields Village at the crossroads of Kiawah and Seabrook islands will host its annual Art Walk Feb. 12, featuring live art demonstrations, award-winning artwork and jazz music, part of its "10 Dates to Capture Their Heart" campaign. freshfieldsvillage.com/event/art-walk-2021

Because it's the best name for a pop-up art exhibition I've ever seen, check out "I Doodled on a Toilet Seat" at the Julia Deckman Studio in West Ashley Feb. 11, featuring the work of local artist Taylor Faulkner. juliadeckmanstudio.com/events

Holy City Brewing in North Charleston will host its annual outdoor Valentine's Night Market Feb. 14, with music from Seitu Solomon Steelpan. holycitybrewing.com/event/valentines-night-market-1970-01-01

For the love of food ...

Firefly Distillery will celebrate its first year in its Park Circle location with an oyster roast Feb. 13, featuring all-you-can-eat oysters from Lowcountry Oyster Co., beer and spirits tastings, and food trucks from Braised in the South and & Lobster. There also will be a vendor market with local artisans and makers, and live music from Chris Boone and the Lauren Hall Trio. Tables will be spaced out and folks are encouraged to bring their own shuckers. fireflydistillery.com/news-events/bring-your-own-shuckers-anniversary-party

Speaking of oysters, Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina in Mount Pleasant is hosting Shuckin' Saturdays throughout February, with buckets of steamed oysters, s'mores, drink specials, live music and beach games. charlestonharborresort.com/cuisine--cocktails.htm

For the love of random outside things ...

Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park on James Island wants you to take your Feb. 13 date night and step it up a notch so you and your sweetheart can reach "new heights" on its ropes course, followed by a BYOB picnic dinner around the bonfire. wildblueropes.com

Cupid's Chase, presented by Community Options, will be held at James Island County Park Feb. 13, where you can "walk, run, roll ... however you chase, you make the world a better place." Participants in this fundraiser can run with a team or individually. Community Options a national organization that provides residential and employment services to those with disabilities. bit.ly/3tMurNm, comop.org/cupidschase