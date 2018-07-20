Becca Smith, who graduated from the College of Charleston in 2015 and spent some time working for the Gaillard, has now shifted her location to the Midlands, planting her roots in Columbia.
The country and Americana singer got her start in the music industry right here in the Holy City, rubbing shoulders with some local bands and getting into the Lowcountry scene with singer/songwriter gigs at venues like the Charleston Music Hall, The Pour House and New Brookland Tavern.
Smith is finally ready to release her debut album, a 12-track compilation recorded by James Frolio and mastered by Jeremy Lubsey of Truphonic Studios. She even has a collaboration with former Charleston musician Steven Fiore, a song that he cowrote with her.
She's premiering a brand new song from the record, "I-26," through Charleston Scene today. Listen below.
Snippets of Smith's lyrics include a bittersweet longing for the place she once called home as she distances herself from it but holds it near and dear to her heart.
"I wrote it all in tandem with South Carolina," says Smith. "It's about being between Charleston and Columbia and what that's like for me."
Her country twang and storytelling narrative arrives like a heartfelt journal entry.
"Carolina, you've been good to me. Holy City, don't come looking to me," she sings in "I-26."
Another line arrives: "Trading Spanish moss for some red rocks, but I might never leave if I give it second thought."
Smith will release her full album on July 24 and then play an all-women CD release show at the Tin Roof with Charleston's own Lindsay Holler and Becca Leigh on July 28.