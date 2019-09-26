There's the annual Oktoberfest with German beers and brats, carnival games and pretzel necklaces, coming up on Oct. 5. There's also 105.5 The Bridge radio host The Critic's monthly beer, on tap for just $5. During baseball season, there was even a shuttle running from the Biergarten to the Joe.
It seems the bar on East Bay Street with a vivacious outdoor patio always has something going on.
Glennon Wagner, Azkaban Prison escapee, makes an appearance at Bay Street Biergarten’s Yule Ball in July. The event was part of weekend-long "Harry Potter" festivities that included a trivia night. Michael Campina/Special to The Post and Courier
Jackson Abraham, lead vocals and keyboardist of Dan's Tramp Stamp and the Money Bags performs at Bay Street Biergarten’s Yule Ball on Friday, July 28, 2017. Michael Campina/Special to The Post and Courier
Erin Sheahan dressed as Hermione at Bay Street Biergarten’s Yule Ball on Friday, July 28, 2017. The Harry Potter-themed weekend included trivia. Michael Campina/Special to The Post and Courier
But now there's an extra-special community-focused something that will be happening weekly.
From 6-9 p.m. on Wednesdays, the Bay Street Biergarten will host original music and original art from locals. The goal is to support the Charleston arts scene by providing a platform for upcoming, talented artists.
Charleston musicians or artists interested in performing original music or selling original artwork can email cara@baystreetbiergarten.com to get involved.
