A mimosa is being poured at the Bay Street Biergarten. 

Bay Street Biergarten is not just a downtown Charleston watering hole. It's also a themed trivia hub, DJ brunch party spot and special event champion.

There's the annual Oktoberfest with German beers and brats, carnival games and pretzel necklaces, coming up on Oct. 5. There's also 105.5 The Bridge radio host The Critic's monthly beer, on tap for just $5. During baseball season, there was even a shuttle running from the Biergarten to the Joe. 

It seems the bar on East Bay Street with a vivacious outdoor patio always has something going on. 

Yule Ball at Bay Street Biergarten Harry Potter weekend

Part of its Harry Potter Weekend, Bay Street Biergarten held a Yule Ball on Friday, July 28, 2017. 

But now there's an extra-special community-focused something that will be happening weekly. 

From 6-9 p.m. on Wednesdays, the Bay Street Biergarten will host original music and original art from locals. The goal is to support the Charleston arts scene by providing a platform for upcoming, talented artists. 

Charleston musicians or artists interested in performing original music or selling original artwork can email cara@baystreetbiergarten.com to get involved.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.