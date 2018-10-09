The notorious tales of Charleston ghosts are being resurrected from the grave in a new performance by Ballet Evolution.
"Dance Macabre" includes the tales of some of the Lowcountry's most infamous spirits, who will be channeled through the dancers. Those spirits include Madame Talvande, who ran her strict and rigid school for girls at the Sword-Gates House on Legare Street, and Lavinia Fisher, the motel owner who was accused of poisoning her guests and hanged for her crimes in the Old City Jail.
Those stories and more are featuring in the new chilling ballet with musical selections by Franz Schubert, Camille Saint-Saëns and Felix Mendelssohn.
Ballet Evolution is a local hub for the creation of new dance works and musical compositions, and performances of "Dance Macabre" were made possible by a sponsorship from The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation.
Performances of the world-premiere ballet with a live chamber ensemble will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Sottile Theatre at 44 George Street. Tickets are available between $20 and $50 at www.balletevolution.org, and special group rates are available by calling 843-864-4809.