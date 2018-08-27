Aziz Ansari, who is originally from Bennettsville, South Carolina, is returning to his home state for a performance, during which he will be testing out new material.
The comedian famous for his own Netflix show "Master of None," along with his acting role in "Parks and Recreation," will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Gaillard.
The writer, producer, director and comedian has received two Emmys and a Golden Globe Award for best TV series musical or comedy actor. Ansari attended Marlboro Academy and the South Carolina Governor's School for Mathematics and Science during his childhood. Some of his comedy bits involve his upbringing in South Carolina, among other local topics.
This will be one of Ansari's first appearances on stage following an accusation of sexual misconduct in January. It is one of a series of abruptly announced material tune-up shows that he's holding in cities across the United States.
Tickets are on sale now, with a limit of six tickets per customer. They are available for $42 plus applicable fees at gaillardcenter.org/event/aziz-ansari-working-out-new-material/. For more information, call 843-242-3099 or visit the box office between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 95 Calhoun Street.
There are will-call tickets only and a valid photo I.D. will be needed to claim them on arrival. In addition, no cell phones will be allowed at the show. Both cell phones and smart watches will be placed in a lockable pouch if brought into the venue, and anyone caught with either will be immediately ejected from the audience.
The show is recommended for mature audiences.