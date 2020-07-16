Awendaw Green to launch virtual 'Tiny Deck Music Series' for a summertime run online

Awendaw Green is launching a new initiative called the Awendaw Green Tiny Deck Music Series. Each Wednesday this summer, on the small deck of Awendaw Green's country compound, local and traveling artists will offer a virtual set, accessible at www.awendawgreen.com. The virtual concerts are livestreamed 6-10 p.m.
Viewers are encouraged to contribute to a virtual tip jar, available via a PayPal link on the website, or to donate via Venmo using @awendaw-green.
This Wednesday, July 22, the lineup consists of Ben Somewhere and Mike Kaufman. On July 29, Tom Mackell, Logan and the Kidders, and Dallas Baker and Friends, occupy the deck. On August 6, the livestream broadcast features Michael Daughtry, Eric Sommer, and Transonic Czars. On August 12, Tin Roof Echo and Jamison Alley will perform. Other artists could be announced soon.
—Adam Parker