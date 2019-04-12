There will soon be more than one location for Lowcountry barn jams.
A green barn has inspired outdoor live music series Awendaw Green to expand into the Goose Creek and Summerville area. Awendaw Green's weekly family-friendly barn jams are a music scene staple, bringing local, regional and touring artists to the Sewee Outpost for an evening of laid-back music and hangs.
The spinoff series will be produced by Awendaw Green and GoCo Events, and the kickoff is set for 3:30-7:30 p.m. May 19 at the historic Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads.
It will feature original music, local food trucks, games, beer, wine and other beverages.
The musical lineup includes American fusion artist Fleming Moore, bluegrass outfit The Pluff Mud String Band and Summerville's own Mike Freund Band.
Participating food trucks will be Just Eat This, Dave 'N' Dubs hot dogs, Kona Ice and The Ice Cream Team. For fun, there will be four square, horseshoes, Connect Four, bocce and cornhole.
Coolers will not be permitted, but attendees can bring chairs and blankets.
Tickets are available in advance for $10 online at bit.ly/2Is7MRe or $15 in person at the Carnes Crossroads Information Center at 513 Wodin Place on the day of the show.
This will be the first of several Green Barn Jams, but other dates have not yet been announced.