Awendaw Green_011.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Elie Brangbour, left, and Eleanor Kleiner, of the group The Whispering Tree, perform at the Awendaw Green Barn Jam. The Barn Jams will be expanding into Summerville for a live music event series at Carnes Crossroads. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

There will soon be more than one location for Lowcountry barn jams. 

A green barn has inspired outdoor live music series Awendaw Green to expand into the Summerville area. Awendaw Green's weekly family-friendly barn jams are a music scene staple, bringing local, regional and touring artists to the Sewee Outpost for an evening of laid-back music and hangs. 

The spinoff series in Summerville will be produced by Awendaw Green and GoCo Events, and the kickoff is set for 3:30-7:30 p.m. May 19 at the historic Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads.

It will feature original music, local food trucks, games, beer, wine and other beverages.

The musical lineup includes American fusion artist Fleming Moore, bluegrass outfit The Pluff Mud String Band and Summerville's own Mike Freund Band.

Participating food trucks will be Just Eat This, Dave 'N' Dubs hot dogs, Kona Ice and The Ice Cream Team. For fun, there will be four square, horseshoes, Connect Four, bocce and cornhole. 

Coolers will not be permitted, but attendees can bring chairs and blankets.

Tickets are available in advance for $10 online at bit.ly/2Is7MRe or $15 in person at the Carnes Crossroads Information Center at 513 Wodin Place on the day of the show. 

This will be the first of several Green Barn Jams, but other dates have not yet been announced. 

Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday.


Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.