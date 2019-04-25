Awendaw Green will no longer be confined to its title town.

The weekly family-friendly barn jams are expanding.

While regional and touring artists will still be featured each Wednesday night at the Sewee Outpost for an evening of laid-back music and hangs, there will also be barn jams in the Goose Creek and Summerville area, and now, a weekly music series in downtown Charleston dubbed "King Street Green."

A few years ago, Awendaw Green had already made the leap through Mount Pleasant to downtown Charleston with the weekly "Loading Dock Series" at Palmetto Brewery. When that came to a halt, Awendaw Green returned to its neck of the woods to continue the music mission there.

Now, it's coming back downtown. This time, there will be an "eclectic artistic gathering" from 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday in the courtyard between Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., Workshop and Ohm Radio. Many of Awendaw Green's favorite barn jam bands will be featured there, along with food and craft brews.

This new all-ages series will be free, and dogs will be allowed on a leash but not the AstroTurf. No outside alcohol will be permitted.

The initial lineup is:

May 2: The Lark and the Loon

May 9: Lobo Marino

May 16: Inn Vinegar

May 23: The Pluff Mud String Band

May 30: Finnegan Bell

June 6: Chucktown Funk

June 13: The Wobblers

June 20: Hope Griffin Music

June 27: TBA

The Goose Creek and Summerville area spinoff series will be produced by Awendaw Green and GoCo Events, and the kickoff is set for 3:30-7:30 p.m. May 19 at the historic Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads.

The musical lineup includes American fusion artist Fleming Moore, bluegrass outfit The Pluff Mud String Band and Summerville's own Mike Freund Band.

Tickets for that show are available in advance for $10 online at bit.ly/2Is7MRe or $15 in person at the Carnes Crossroads Information Center at 513 Wodin Place on the day of the show.

For more information on Awendaw Green, head to awendawgreen.com.