MOUNT PLEASANT — A few Lowcountry residents rushed to the Walmart off Highway 17 on Thursday afternoon, and not for Christmas shopping.
Somehow, a tip had circulated among a small local crowd on social media that Ellen DeGeneres had been spotted at the superstore. Fans of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" took to Twitter voicing their hopes of spotting the famous comedian and television host.
Krista Ferrara posted, "When 'The Ellen Show' is in Mount Pleasant but you can’t see her bc you gotta pay the bills."
Dana Keys also chimed in, tagging the show and Tweeting, "Ellen, where are you??? We are looking for you at the Walmart in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina!! We dropped everything (Literally.) (LoL) and ran when we heard you might be here!! #Lookingforelleninsc!"
Walmart store manager Jennifer Slack, who was wearing a Santa Claus hat, Walmart vest and colorful Christmas lights as a necklace, denied the rumors.
"Ellen DeGeneres has not been here," she declared, crushing holiday hopes of a celebrity sighting.
She said that a few people had been to the store, though, asking about Ellen.
"They were saying she was supposed to be here, but I haven't heard anything," Slack said. "We haven't seen her."
Several cashiers at the front of the store also denied seeing DeGeneres. An employee at the North Mount Pleasant Walmart also denied having seen DeGeneres at that store.
"Let me tell you what though: I would love to see Ellen. I hope she gets here before I'm off at 4 o'clock," said the employee over the phone.
Ellen, we're waiting for you.