As pandemic shuttered live entertainment, these 12 Charleston podcasts emerged

It's been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down life as we knew it in Charleston and the slow road to recovery began.

Last year in March, concert venues and theater houses rescheduled upcoming shows on the calendar for the next month, hopeful that things would be back to normal by April or May. Restaurants turned to curbside and delivery orders, musicians took to livestreaming for tips and movie theaters turned off their screens, all assumed to be "temporary" adjustments.

The entertainment industry, one that relies almost entirely on in-person attendance, began its trajectory to lose an expected $160 billion over five years.

Things still aren't back to normal.

Most standing-room concert venues remain closed, plays and shows are often still virtual, and restaurants' outdoor seating is still a popular option for those wary of indoor spaces. Though the vaccine is now available to most of the state's population, not everyone has been able to receive a first dose.

While almost everyone is ready for things to get back to their pre-pandemic status, we're not quite there yet.

Fortunately, entertainment has pivoted along with our circumstances. Podcasts have become an increasingly popular form of entertainment, according to the latest Nielsen report.

At a 20 percent growth rate, podcast audiences could double by 2023, with advertising revenue expected to surpass $1 billion this year.

At the start of 2021, consumers had more than 1.7 million podcasts to choose from, and South Carolina has a few of its own — many that have formed amid an era of uncertainty or come into their own in that period, during which creatives sought new avenues to share their talents and reach an audience.

A year into their pivot projects, The Post and Courier is catching up with the pandemic-era podcast hosts who have kept us entertained, one way or another.

Holy City Sinner Radio

Started: February

Host: Christian Senger

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2NFVlGl

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3c7Nf2M

Instagram: @holycitysinner

Pandemic Influence: "When I was a kid, I thought DJs were the coolest and I dreamed of being on the radio one day. I was never sure if I had the time or the resources, but I finally decided to give podcasting a shot. This isn't quite traditional radio, but it's close enough for me. COVID-19 wasn't the deciding factor, but it did give me plenty of extra time to research and prepare a show."

Format/Subject: News stories alongside interviews with Charlestonians, released every Monday.

"I want to educate and inform Charleston-area residents about what's happening in the city, especially about topics that I feel are important and may not be receiving much coverage elsewhere. I also want to entertain them, so I'll be giving updates from my own life, providing some snark and humor, and interviewing people that are far more interesting than I am."

Other Favorite Podcasts: Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend; Fake Doctors, Real Friends; South Carolina Lede

Pucktown Podcast

Started: December 2019

Host: Jared Shafran

Website: stingrayshockey.com/en/fanzone/the-pucktown-podcast

Pandemic Influence: "Last year, our organization made a decision for me to no longer travel with the team on the road, and the podcast was a new piece of content that we could offer fans so they could stay in the know. I started it in December of 2019, so there was no initial COVID factor, but not long after it started, obviously, I had to conduct all interviews virtually."

Format/Subject: Hockey and/or Charleston, released once a week.

"On each episode, I recap the latest news surrounding the Stingrays and the hockey world in Charleston. I also have an interview with someone who is involved with hockey in Charleston in some way. Examples of guests have been current and former Stingrays players, coaches and staff, high-profile fans of ours, corporate partners involved with the team or anyone else with ties to hockey in Charleston."

Other Favorite Podcasts: The Lead by The Athletic; The Full 60 with Craig Custance; The Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch

Pillows and Beer

Started: January

Hosts: Craig Conover and Austen Kroll

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3vR8ayY

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3tPcZXK

Instagram: @pillowsnbeer

Pandemic Influence: "We were doing Instagram Live videos during COVID-19 and received such a positive response that we decided that we should start a podcast." — Kroll

Format/Subject: "Southern Charm" stars' buddy podcast, ranging in subject matter and conversational interviews, released every Tuesday.

" ‘Structure’ isn’t necessarily a word that appeals to the way we like to live our lives. Our podcast kind of follows that same way of living. We formulate who we want to talk to and a brief outline of some topics to cover, and then we sort of just dive into it, banter back and forth, throw in a couple of amazing guests from time to time. We have playful banter, light arguing and funny life stories. Pardon my take, I just think that barstool guys doing what they do best and bantering back and forth about sports is what we do, sans the sports."

JWN Podcast

Started: June

Host: Joseph Nienstedt

Website: jwnpod.com

Instagram: @joel8x

Pandemic Influence: "During the summer of 2020 with a complete lack of a social life as I knew it, I decided it was the best time to give podcasting a go."

Format/Subject: Interviews with creative people from Charleston and beyond, plus solo episodes in between; in total, released twice a week.

"My intent is to try to show how people use creativity in their lives and careers, no matter what level they’re at. It’s one thing to talk to a master of a craft, but I’m equally interested in the novice and the amateur’s perspective. I’m also interested in people who are indirectly creative, such as the athlete or business owner who use creativity to connect with their audience."

Other Favorite Podcasts: Marc Maron; Broken Record; Radio Juxtapoz

Do It In Nature

Started: December 2019

Hosts: Jules Weldon and Stacey Pierce

Website: omegear.com/pages/do-it-in-nature-podcast

Instagram: @doitinnature

Pandemic Influence: "It was started just before the pandemic, but, interestingly enough, we found that it became a lifeline to people wanting to figure out creative ways to experience the outdoors during quarantine." — Weldon

Format/Subject: Interviews with outdoor adventurers, released weekly.

"We interview people who are doing cool things outdoors. They invented a product, started an outdoor company or nonprofit, are extreme adventurers or athletes or are just plain addicted to the outdoors."

Other Favorite Podcasts: How I Built This; Masters of Scale; Problem Solvers

The Ghost Light Effect

Started: February

Hosts: Marybeth Clark and Luke Walchuk

Website: https://bit.ly/31dwjBv

Facebook: https://bit.ly/31cnE2o

Pandemic Influence: "The idea for The Ghost Light Effect came in September or October of 2020 while I was furloughed from Charleston Stage. I was working an overnight stocking job and listening to even more podcasts than usual. It occurred to me that, though we can’t do theatre right now, we could use the podcast format to tell stories. I suggested it to our artistic director, Julian Wiles, and he liked the idea enough that he brought me back on part-time to develop it." — Walchuk

Format/Subject: Interviews with people who have been a part of Charleston Stage in the past and are doing different things with their lives now, released monthly.

"We have two primary goals ... The first is to give an intimate, human look at the history of Charleston Stage. We want members of the Charleston community to get to know us in a different way than they might have been able to in the past. Secondly, we want to highlight the impact that theatre, and the arts in general, can have on people’s lives and communities, regardless of where their life takes them."

Other Favorite Podcasts: The American Life; Radiolab; Snap Judgment

The Comic Section spinoff podcasts

Started: Original podcast The Comic Section started December 2018; spinoffs started during pandemic

Hosts: The Comic Section (Jason Alexander, Xio Sosa); Rad Gaming Podcast (Max Moffeit, Kenneth Washington, Kenneth Fisher); Prime Cuts Horror (Hank Holder, Holly Griffin); Superhero Fitness (Jason Alexander, Coach Matt Martin); The Fighting Champions (Sondley Hamrick, Anthony Moore); The Sonic Embassy's Podcast (Reggie Crawford)

Website: thecomicsectionetwork.com

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3tOlRNi

Instagram: @thecomicsection

Pandemic Influence: "When the pandemic happened, I was affected by company cutbacks, so that gave me way more free time. I always wanted to expand my podcast to a full network. I helped create and cultivate more shows that talked about more niche subject matters." — Alexander

Format/Subject: A network of podcasts with a range of topics; The Comic Section is released weekly on Mondays.

"We have shows that delve into video games, a fitness show, a horror podcast, a pro wrestling podcast and an affiliate show full of random topics. And we have more shows currently in development."

Other Favorite Podcasts: Kevin Smith and Marc Benardin’s Fatman Beyond; The Joe Budden Podcast; The Brilliant Idiots (hosted by Charleston native Charlamagne Da God)

Chew Gum And Get Limber

Started: June

Hosts: Avery Greeson and Brennan Clark

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3vPjwDG

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/31btnFE

Instagram: @chewgumandgetlimber

Pandemic Influence: "We already sat in our living room and talked about music anyway, so we thought why not record it? COVID-19 and suddenly having all the time in the world was definitely a catalyst." — Clark

Format/Subject: Long-form album reviews, released twice a month.

"We like to take 30-plus minutes to really dig into the meat of a record. We tend to go track by track, barring any crazy tangents about Denny's and Super Smash Brothers that we may or may not have gone off on a time or two."

Other Favorite Podcasts: The Weekly Planet; You Made It Weird; 99% Invisible

HomoFiles Podcast

Started: March 2020

Hosts: Ryan Lill and Dylan Ernst

Website: https://anchor.fm/homofiles

Instagram: @homofilespod

Pandemic Influence: "I think one of the main drives of starting this podcast was just to have some type of human contact during the initial weeks of quarantine. COVID-19 was just starting to creep around the country and there was so much chaos, we just needed a way to get some humor, a bit of news and some frustration out to other people." — Lill

Format/Subject: LGBTQIA+ stories, released at least weekly.

"With both of us being humor-driven, we try to give an 'easier' learning experience to some hard-hitting stories, political antics and lifestyles out there. You can expect a bit of a comedy show, mixed with some local news, global news and a look into the LGBT+ world. We get very passionate about anything nostalgic, 'Rupaul's Drag Race' and politics."

Other Favorite Podcasts: Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer; Race Chaser with Alaska & Willam; The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo

John Brewster Podcast

Started: February

Host: John Brewster Sheehan

Website: johnbrewstermusic.com/podcast

Instagram: @john.brewster.music

Pandemic Influence: "When all of my live shows were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, I started to create and connect in different ways. It was the perfect time to go for it and launch a podcast."

Format/Subject: Spiritual conversations and the creative process, released a few times a month.

"You can expect a conversation about the spiritual journey, who inspires you and the messages behind my original music. From meditation and morning routines to creativity and getting through times, it's been an absolute pleasure to connect and learn with others. Podcasting feels like a live show in a sense, where you show up, ask questions and be the best version of you in the moment that you can be. I try to bring my curiosity and drop my ego at the door."

Other Favorite Podcasts: Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu; The Myths that Make Us with Erick Godsey; Super Soul Sunday with Oprah Winfrey

Dabble Co. The Podcast

Started: March 2020

Host: Claire O'Bryan

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3vSbxp4

Instagram: @dabbleco

Pandemic Influence: "While quarantine was not an initial factor, I actually had my first episode already recorded with an OB/GYN when the world essentially shut down and I had to quickly figure out someone else to be my first episode. Luckily. my husband (a physician) had been working 70 to 80 hours a week on COVID-19 efforts at (the Medical University of South Carolina) since January, so he was a great first guest, though I was kind of sad it had to be a man."

Format/Subject: Healthcare provider interviews with a focus on health, wellness and beauty, predominantly in the women's space, released weekly or biweekly.

Other Favorite Podcasts: ZDoggMD; How I Built This; Armchair Expert

The Music Scene Podcast

Started: September

Host: Matthew Keady

Website: windowsnd.com

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3tNXajX

Instagram: @window.sound

Pandemic Influence: "None of this would have happened if it weren’t for COVID-19. I was sitting in my Zoom classes last March, and I didn’t feel satisfied with what I was doing at the College of Charleston. Since I had a lot more time on my hands, I collaborated with my good friend Liam Rowley, who is an amazing graphic designer and music video director, to create the Windowsound music blog. We launched the website in June of last year, but I didn’t start doing The Music Scene Podcast until I went back home to Massachusetts over the summer, when my dad told me that I should start a podcast."

Format/Subject: Interviews with local musicians and producers, released once or twice a month.

"I interview local artists about their music through a candid and in-depth discussion. My goal is to humanize the artist in a way that will allow the listener to connect to their music on a deeper level."

Other Favorite Podcasts: Popcast; Pop Shop Podcast; Switched on Pop

