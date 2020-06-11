New Redux exhibit in Charleston explores art as an advocate for social change

Redux Contemporary Art Center's upcoming annual studio artist exhibit considers the power of art and its ability to advocate for causes.

For the "Creative Corridors" showcase, Redux studio artists were asked to explore art and its ability to send messages, rally communities and be a conduit for social change.

"Art has a persuasive nature, declaring impactful statements, dictated by the artist, to address issues and encourage community engagement and activism," Redux shared in a statement.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

More than 30 studio artists will be featured.

The exhibit will be open to the public from June 15 to July 24, with limited hours and strict guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Viewing appointments can also be made.

The annual showcase traditionally highlights samples of work from resident artists focused on a particular theme and is curated as a group exhibition in Redux’s main exhibition space.