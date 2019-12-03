A local organization dedicated to an art form born in the 15th century was established in 2015 to bring more awareness to an often overlooked medium.

The Pastel Society of South Carolina is the only group of its kind in the state, and part of the International Association of Pastel Societies founded in 1994 to provide a unified platform for artists of the medium.

The group is hosting a free show Dec. 6-15 at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St. The opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6, during the December Art Walk. Twenty artists and more than 40 pastels will be featured.

Pastel drawings have been made by famous artists throughout generations, including Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt and Pablo Picasso. Georgia O'Keefe crafted some of her renowned skull, antler and flower art with this colorful medium.

"Many artists do not venture into pastel because the technique is so different from painting with a brush," says society member Mary Brigman.

Pastel is applied using chalk-like sticks made of the same pigment used in those acrylics but held together with a paste binder then dried.

"If viewed under a microscope, each particle of pastel has facets like a diamond, and they reflect light, which gives a pastel painting its luminosity," Brigman says.

The Pastel Society of South Carolina meets the second Saturday of every other month at the Danny Jones Recreation Complex in North Charleston.

The organization is partnering with the Charleston Museum in the spring for a show that will interpret historic etchings of the Lowcountry.

Viewing hours for the upcoming December show at Circular Church are noon-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.