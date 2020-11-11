Are concerts back? A status update on 16 Charleston music venues

During the COVID-19 pandemic that has wiped out traditional concerts for most of 2020, Charleston music venues have reacted differently to the crisis.

After months of lost revenue and shuttered doors, some venues pivoted to keep the lights on while still following the governor's initial orders to enforce limited capacity and social distancing.

Some started virtual concert series and offered livestreamed shows. A few organized spaced-out outdoor concerts. Others eventually opened their doors for small, limited-capacity indoor performances. And still others remain closed.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Regardless of pivots that have made a dent in restoring lost revenue, this year has still been devastating for the live music industry, which faces a staggering potential $9 billion loss.

Locally, no official permanent closures have been announced yet, with venues hanging on for dear life as the nightmare persists. Resilient like the Lowcountry's tourism industry, Charleston's concert venues may make a full recovery yet. But in the meantime, they need to stay afloat.

Here's an update on the current state of our venues.

In June, Awendaw Green founder Eddie White teamed up with local breweries for the "Safety Jam" series. Attendees could bring their own chairs to sit and watch live music from a distance outside of breweries. When summer ended, White had still not brought back the typical weekly Wednesday Barn Jams to the Sewee Outpost, but started posting livestreams of musicians playing at the venue to no audience.

As of November, in-person Barn Jams are back. Picnic tables can be purchased for $80 for individual parties of up to eight, and there is a limited capacity of 24 tables. Social distancing and mask usage when leaving the table is enforced.

The next Barn Jam will feature Leisure McCorkle, Nathan Kornegay, Conservation Theory and Eric Sommer from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 18, and tickets must be purchased in advance online, except for cash-only $10 walk-up tickets that can be bought individually; Awendaw Green will provide the chairs.

This downtown speakeasy known for its groovy live bands and disco ball dance floor has been closed during the entirety of the pandemic. The latest update is the club will remain closed for the time being, with no official reopening plans.

"We are still closed due to the pandemic but we’re hoping to reopen and see y’all again soon," the venue posted on Facebook in October.

Firefly Distillery, with the help of Ear For Music's Rob Lamble, was one of the first venues to come up with a feasible outdoor concert setup during the pandemic. The new North Charleston facility with a large open field converted that space into 10-by-10-foot pods separated by barricades. They sold each pod to up to four guests, who could bring their own chairs and enjoy live music from bands playing on a full-sized outdoor stage.

Dubbed the "Safe Sounds" series, it set the standard for the outdoor concerts that then followed, like the Charleston Music Hall's stint at The Bend.

This series was started back in June and had a solid run through the summer and into the fall. As the weather gets colder, Firefly intends to wind down with a final show featuring Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses and Justin Osborne of Susto on Nov. 21. There are also plans for a holiday market on Dec. 5.

Charleston's downtown jazz venue opened last summer in the old Pure Theatre location on King Street. With less than a year of operation under its belt, Forte Jazz Lounge had to pivot its concert setup in the wake of COVID-19, opting for virtual livestreamed shows (later ticketed performances) that began in March.

Coincidentally, owner Joe Clarke said he'd been working on the livestreamed setup before the coronavirus came around, and it was a convenient time to debut the project.

As of August, the jazz club returned to socially distanced in-person shows and now hosts them Wednesday through Sunday. There's limited capacity, an advance online ticket purchase requirement and a mask mandate.

The Gaillard Center decided to support local musicians during the pandemic with an online summer concert series called "Lowcountry Listens" that streamed pre-recorded performances from its stage.

Then, in September, the venue opened its doors for the first time since March for a Brendan James concert for 250 patrons. Masks, temperature checks and socially distanced seating were among the rules.

Now, doors are open at that same capacity but for very limited programming. The only show on the calendar for the remainder of the year is Stop Light Observations with Sam Burchfield on Nov. 20. Chicago was set to play in December, but that show was canceled.

When the concert postponements started flowing in March, Charleston Music Hall director Charles Carmody rescheduled a bevy of shows for this fall. He quickly learned those would not come to fruition, but a pivot to outdoor concerts at The Bend on Azalea Drive was a lifesaver for the venue.

The "Around the Bend" concert series, which featured artists such as St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Susto and Shovels & Rope, had a setup similar to Firefly Distillery with 10-by-10-foot "squares." The last outdoor show until next spring, when Carmody hopes the series will return, is Ranky Tanky on Nov. 14.

Now, the downtown venue is again hosting indoor shows, with a 250-patron capacity, staggered arrival and departure times, social distancing enforcement and a mask mandate.

The annual Italian Film Festival will be screening movies Nov. 18-19, followed by a show from comedian Jon Reep on Nov. 20 and a Women & Series tribute to Paul Simon on Nov. 21. Drivin N Cryin has back-to-back shows Nov. 27-28 to wrap up this month's schedule.

The rumors are not true, at least not yet. Though the Music Farm has been shuttered for the entirety of the coronavirus, it's not closed for good, according to building owner Jerry Scheer. He's hoping it will be back in operation as a standing-room concert space as soon as that setup is viable once more, which according to the website's schedule, might be Feb. 18, 2021, when Monster Magnet, Nebula and Silvertomb are set to play.

These large-capacity venues in North Charleston have been unable to function during the pandemic, in part due to the lack of major acts going on tour right now.

As a pivot to support local artists, the venue began offering weekly livestreamed shows on its stage featuring Charleston musicians. The series is called "PAC Presents" and is still happening at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Kael Jackson will perform next week.

A Pops! concert and Sister Hazel drive-in concert in the parking lot were set to take place in November but were canceled out of coronavirus caution. But Stingrays hockey games will be back this winter, according to marketing director Alan Coker. The audience for those games will be limited to around 2,200 attendees, and social distancing will be enforced throughout the arena.

The Pour House's outdoor deck has been vital this year, as the indoor stage and standing-room space have been closed to concerts. Outside, though, owner Alex Harris has been selling tickets by the table for local and regional bands. Most nights, there are back-to-back shows featuring the same act to maximize revenue, though Harris said the venue is still barely breaking even.

"It's better than not being open," he suggested.

He doesn't have plans to open the indoor stage until the 11 p.m. curfew is dropped. Then, he might host limited-capacity late-night shows inside after the deck shows are over.

Upcoming deck shows this month include Martin Sexton on Nov. 19, an Allman Brothers tribute on Nov. 20, Little Bird on Nov. 21, The Mobros on Nov. 27 and the Larry Keel Experience on Nov. 28. Tickets must be purchased by the table (with 4-to-8-seat options) online in advance.

One of the best places to see local hip-hop is open, but with some coronavirus-era adjustments. Seated outdoor shows behind the building are still on at Purple Buffalo, and they will be through the winter with the addition of heat lamps. Masks are required when getting drinks at the indoor bar or using the restrooms.

Owner Dan Dickey said shows he knows will draw a smaller crowd might be hosted on the indoor stage, but there will be a limited capacity and social distancing enforcement.

Downtown's popular standing-room original music venue is lucky it's a thriving restaurant and bar, as well. That's how it's kept the lights on, in addition to donations from a virtual fundraiser earlier this summer that paid for about a month's worth of rent.

Co-owner John Kenney still isn't hosting live music, for fear it will draw a nonsocially distanced, standing-room crowd. He isn't ruling out limited-capacity shows later this year, but first the 11 p.m. curfew will have to be dropped, he said.

"We can't really start a cover or music before 9 p.m. because of our dinner crowd," he said. "With last call at 10:30, that doesn't leave much room for a show in between."

That being said, he's hopeful shows will be back this winter.

Park Circle's The Sparrow has suspended live music for the time being, too. According to owner Cami Kind, community safety is a top priority.

"Out of health concerns for our team, patrons, bands and community-at-large, we feel it’s best to wait for case numbers to decline, follow the science and will await updated safety guidelines from public health agencies," said Kind.

While the patio has been open to diners and drinkers for most of the pandemic, the stage has not. Recently, though, smaller-capacity performances have taken place at the West Ashley venue.

Owner Erin Tyler said there have only been four shows inside during the last couple of months with a capacity of 30 to 40 patrons who all must wear masks while standing and dancing, with no exceptions.

"We don't have an issue asking someone to leave if we have to," Tyler said.

A couple more shows are on the agenda later this month, including a free performance by Jordan Igoe on the patio on Nov. 27.

Despite the harsh circumstances, a new music venue has opened during the pandemic. It's called Tobin's Market and serves up charcuterie boards and street tacos while also hosting live music six nights a week.

Tobin's has an outdoor courtyard that features string lights as decor and couches and tables for lounging while enjoying live music from the pagoda stage. Tobin's has been asking for a $5 cover for most shows that goes directly to the bands. There is a limited capacity, masks are required when leaving your seat and the music starts at 7 p.m.

The outdoor tennis stadium that also serves as a concert venue has not been open this summer, which is its usual peak season. Shows have been canceled through the remainder of the year and into the next. The first concert on the schedule is Old Dominion set for Aug. 19, 2021. For King and Country, Rebelution and Lee Brice with special guest Edwin McCain are on the lineup for October 2021.

The Isle of Palms beachfront bar and venue's outdoor volleyball court has been a saving grace during the pandemic. Already utilized on occasion as an outdoor sunset stage and standing-room space, the court was converted into a more permanent concert setup this summer, with spaced-out picnic tables for seating and a stage with the ocean as its backdrop. That stage got a sponsorship, too, and is now known as the "Bud Light Seltzer Stage."

Because of the conversion, The Windjammer has been hosting shows consistently throughout almost the entire duration of the coronavirus, with a limited capacity that is now 250 patrons. Those shows are slowing down as winter encroaches, with nothing yet set for December.

Talent booker Scottie Frier said indoor shows aren't on the docket yet either, likely not until a vaccine is here.

November concerts to come include the Andrew Beahm Band on Nov. 13, Weird Science on Nov. 14, Flash Mob party band on Nov. 20, Kenny George Band doing a Jason Isbell tribute show on Nov. 21 and a two-night Josh Hewitt run on Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets must be purchased in advance online still.