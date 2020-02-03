What used to be known as Blackbeard's Cove in Mount Pleasant has been revamped and renamed the Charleston Fun Park.

Since a change in ownership, the kid-friendly venue has attempted to entice all ages, not just tots, with the addition of beer and wine sales — and now an ax-throwing lane.

A grand opening party for the new ax-throwing lane is set for 5-9 p.m. Friday.

The ax-throwing lane will only be accessible to those 18 and older, unless accompanied by a guardian. Close-toed shoes are required. Ax-throwing will cost $20 for a half-hour, $25 for a full hour.

The park has a variety of games and attractions for all ages. There's mini golf, a virtual reality coaster, go-karts, bumper cars, mini bowling and classic arcade games. Most attractions are $11, and some have height requirements but no specific age requirements.

The ax-throwing range will be the first in Mount Pleasant and the fourth in the Charleston metro area, joining Chucktown Axe Throwing's North Charleston venue and Blade & Bull's two locations in North Charleston and on James Island.