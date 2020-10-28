Annual Veterans Day tribute is a go in North Charleston but pre-registration is required

The city of North Charleston will host its annual Veterans Day tribute, but with some adjustments due to the ongoing pandemic that has waylaid events across the globe.
The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, will be socially distanced with spaced-out, marked seating. Face coverings are also required, and hand-sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue. There is a limited capacity of 500 attendees.
COVID-19 poses the greatest risk for severe illness to those over the age of 85, as well as those with underlying medical conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lt. Colonel Frederick Whittle, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and City Council will attend the ceremony, and all veterans in attendance will be recognized and will receive a commemorative coin.
Pre-registration is required by calling 843-745-1028 or emailing cdambaugh@northcharleston.org. Attendees must register no later than Nov. 4.
The Department of Defense and the Veterans Day National Committee once again selected North Charleston as a regional site for the commemoration. North Charleston is the only selected site in the state and has received this designation for 10 consecutive years.