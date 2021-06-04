'American Idol' winner playing Bob Seger tribute show at North Charleston distillery

Bob Seger's ninth studio album "Night Moves" came out in 1976 as a sentimental summer hangover disc full of familiar feelings and seeped in rock 'n' roll blues.

Exactly 30 years later, Taylor Hicks won the fifth season of singing competition show "American Idol," beating out other favorites Chris Daughtry, Kellie Pickler and Katharine McPhee with his covers of Seger-era blues, rock and pop — from Bruce Springsteen to Elton John.

Now, he's playing a tribute show in North Charleston in honor of the '76 album that helped inspire his love for music. Hicks will play the outdoor concert at Firefly Distillery on June 12.

If you go WHAT: "Night Moves" with Taylor Hicks: A Tribute to Bob Seger WHEN: Doors 6 p.m., Show 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12 WHERE: Firefly Distillery, 4201 Spruill Ave., North Charleston PRICE: $30 (back lawn general admission ticket)- $120 (10-by-10-foot pod for up to four people) MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/3cuPqxh

"I grew up studying Bob Seger and learning how to write songs that are very rootsy," said the former "Idol" champ. "That’s just his thing. As a songwriter, a lot of my songs over the years have lent themselves to that kind of thing, too. It just makes sense all the way around."

Hicks, who last played in Charleston more than half a decade ago when he sat in with the North Mississippi All Stars at The Pour House, has bounced between Van Morrison, Joe Cocker and Bob Seger tribute performances — a trifecta that blends with his singing style.

His original music has been on the backburner, at least in studio album form, for more than a decade. Hicks' last record, "The Distance," came out four years after he won "American Idol" and sold 13 times fewer copies than his self-titled platinum release that was still reeling in fresh TV show fame in 2006.

While Kellie Pickler toured with Taylor Swift and the Rascal Flatts, and Chris Daughtry cut his first name and formed a popular traveling rock band, Hicks' record label dropped him and he played the "Teen Angel" in traveling musical "Grease."

"We all knew at that time that 'American Idol' was going to ultimately lead us to have a long career," Hicks said, affirming the record label drop was a mutual decision. "But being able to navigate all of those waters is tricky. Luckily, it's a marathon for me and not a sprint."

Hicks didn't stop playing music all this time. But in addition, he adopted other interests.

Among them was acting, something he became passionate about and began pursuing after his crash course in the entertainment business behind the scenes of "Idol."

"I always had a vision early on to be an entertainer, but I really didn’t know what that necessarily meant," Hicks said.

Food also joined his list of passions when he became the co-owner of a barbecue joint in Birmingham, Ala.

Saw's Juke Joint's sweet tea fried chicken sandwich gives Hicks just as much joy as strumming his guitar or adopting a character in front of the camera.

"Chik-fil-A, eat your heart out!" Hicks proclaimed of his favorite dish at the restaurant.

He said a real appreciation for food burgeoned during those first tours after "American Idol."

"When you're touring with a band, you also tour food, as well," Hicks said. "They go hand-in-hand."

Promoting barbecue is a lot like promoting hit songs, he added, and it doesn't hurt that live music is a big part of Saw's — "a feast for the soul, ears and palate."

Hicks has been revving up to make major moves in 2021.

He has a role on upcoming film "Stars Fell on Alabama" and has wrapped up recording a brand new album in Zac Brown's studio Southern Ground Nashville.

"It's kind of like if Chris Stapleton and Jackson Brown had a baby," Hicks hinted of his sound on the upcoming record. "It's better than all the records I've done, and it's taken 10 years to do that."

One of his new original favorites, “Six Strings and Diamond Rings,” will likely be making its way into the Firefly set list, Hicks said.