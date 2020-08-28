'American Idol' hosting virtual Zoom auditions in SC

"American Idol" won't be hauling its iconic blue tour bus to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center like the last time auditions for the ABC reality singing competition were taking place in town.

Instead, local wannabe stars will have the opportunity to audition in front of an "American Idol" producer from their home via Zoom. It's part of the show's "Idol Across America" open virtual auditions, and the call for South Carolina hopefuls is Sept. 3.

This is the first time in its 18-season tenure that the show will be hosting entirely virtual auditions. The program has adapted due to the pandemic, and all 50 states will be included in this round of auditions, thanks to the new, more accessible online method.

On the same day that auditions will be taking place in South Carolina, they will be happening in Maine and West Virginia as well.

Beaufort singer Candice Glover won "American Idol" in 2013. She auditioned two times to be on the show before finally making the cut.

Those interested in trying out must register to audition virtually and then will get a time slot during which to log into Zoom and perform. Auditionees must be between the ages of 15 and 28. For more details, visit abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.